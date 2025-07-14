Happy Monday,
📣 As drag shows across the country continue to face threats and violence, a group has used their own experiences to compile a book of resources helping other artists protect themselves. Qommittee, a national advocacy network of drag artists and allies led by survivors of high-profile hate crimes such as the Pulse and Club Q mass shootings, has published the Drag Defense Handbook. With over 40 pages, the document demonstrates how drag artists and organizers have successfully fought back against harassment and bans.
🕯️ Celebrated queer poet Andrea Gibson has died. They were 49. According to Gibson's social accounts, the poet died Monday "in their home surrounded by their wife, Meg, four ex-girlfriends, their mother and father, dozens of friends, and their three beloved dogs." Rest in power.
💵 A nonbinary special education teacher in Arizona has settled a lawsuit against their school district after two board members reportedly accused them of "grooming" children and released their address on social media.
