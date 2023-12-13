Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Andre Braugher Is Dead at 61

Andre Braugher, who won acclaim for playing the gay Captain Raymond Holt in the beloved comedy television series Brooklyn Nine-Nine, has died. He was 61.

His death was confirmed to Variety, CNN, and other outlets by his publicist Jennifer Allen. She said he died after a brief illness.

For playing the deadpan, straight-laced queer character, Braugher received two Critics Choice Awards for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series and four Emmy Award nominations.

Braugher earned an Emmy award for the drama Homicide: Life on the Street and another for the FX miniseries Thief. He was nominated for 11 Emmys overall.

He debuted on-screen in 1989’s Glory, about Black soldiers during the Civil War.

Born in Chicago, Braugher went on to graduate from Stanford University. He also attended Juilliard School in the drama division, earning an M.F.A.

Braugher is survived by his wife Ami Brabson, who also appeared in Homicide: Life on the Street, and three children.

This story is developing…