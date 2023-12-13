Andre Braugher’s Onscreen Husband Pays Tribute to the Late Actor

The entertainment world is in mourning following the passing of Andre Braugher, the acclaimed actor renowned for his role as Captain Raymond Holt in the sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Braugher died Tuesday at the age of 61 after a brief illness. Among the heartfelt tributes from colleagues and fans, a special homage came from his onscreen husband, Marc Evan Jackson, who portrayed Kevin Cozner in the series.



Jackson shared a moving photo on X, formerly Twitter, capturing a tender moment with Braugher embracing him from behind, accompanied by the caption “O Captain. My Captain.” The tribute is part of the broader outpouring of grief and remembrance from the show’s cast.

This simple yet profound caption referencing Walt Whitman’s poem, often used to honor respected leaders and mentors, encapsulates Jackson’s deep admiration and affection for Braugher.

Braugher’s portrayal of Captain Holt has been celebrated for breaking new ground in television, particularly for the representation of a gay, Black police captain. His chemistry with Jackson’s character, Kevin, was a consistent highlight of the show, offering a nuanced depiction of a loving and supportive relationship.

Co-creators Dan Goor and Michael Schur praised Braugher’s immense talent and the joy he brought to those around him in a statement toDeadline, while cast members shared their reflections.

Terry Crews expressed his disbelief and gratitude in a heartfelt message on Instagram.

“Can’t believe you’re gone so soon. I’m honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you, and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent,” he wrote. “This hurts. You left us too soon. You taught me so much. I will be forever grateful for the experience of knowing you. Thank you for your wisdom, your advice, your kindness, and your friendship. Deepest condolences to your wife and family in this difficult time. You showed me what a life well lived looks like. Rest In Peace, Andre. I love you, man.”

Chelsea Peretti, who played Gina Linetti, also shared her sadness on Instagram.

“Will miss your dulcet tones. Forever lucky to have gone on such a journey with you,” she wrote. “You were so funny to me and the epitome of still waters run deep. I will always cherish our conversations, often with me hanging in your doorway barring your exit, and the insane opportunity to be your sidekick. Is it weird that I am also grieving for what Captain Holt meant to Gina? I really hoped and knew I would see you again. Hate that I won’t.”