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Could Heated Rivalry influence more ‘bi-curious’ folks to become ‘bi-definitely’?

Societal trends and the influence of the popular HBO series are making bisexuality a more common identity.

​Heated Rivarly stars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie

Heated Rivarly stars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie

HBO Max

While President Trump and his party work hard to reduce the equal rights of LGBTQ+ people in this country, Gallup found a surprising societal trend never seen before in U.S. history: 1 in 10 Americans across all age groups identify as LGBTQ+, including more than 1 in 4 of those aged 18-27. And more than half of this younger demographic identify as bisexual, one of the most overlooked and least visible parts of the LGBTQ+ community.

While not scientific research, I have also noticed on gay hookup apps the rise of the use of the term “bicurious.” We are also seeing a new class of influencers, actors, and musicians coming out as bisexual, including one of the lead actors, Francois Arnaud, on today’s most buzzworthy show across all identities, Heated Rivalry. As such, the glamorization of bisexuality both in Arnaud and Connor Storrie’s character, I think, will finally open the door for more (mostly closeted) bisexual men to explore and live their truth, and enjoy it safely in their identity. Here’s how.

Regarding the show, I, for one, a gay-identifying man, was finally happy to see entertainment featuring LGBTQ+ characters that didn’t present us at the extremes of societal behavior, including being serial murderers, pedophiles, cannibals, or dying in some horrible way. While many of these characters — often created by LGBTQ+ members of the entertainment industry — are campy and even fun to our community, they tend to have the unintended impact of reinforcing negative stereotypes among those outside of our community, leading to the very threats and fears guiding votes and unequal policies. By presenting two characters at the extremes of “masculine cultural norms,” being the top professional athletes in their field, and afraid to come out, we finally have a breakthrough not just in entertainment but in culture that will resonate far beyond social media buzz.

As a gay man who was coming of age as HIV and AIDS were raging in the ’80s, I was finally able to be free with my sexual expression with much less fear upon the introduction of medical advancements that make HIV manageable and undetectable, prevent the virus from spreading, and greatly reduce other sexually transmitted infections. I don’t think we can underestimate the impact of these medical miracles on the very statistics we see today of the rising generation’s LGBTQ+ identification. At the risk of overstating the comparison, I do think the cultural impact of Heated Rivalry might actually have a similar effect — but this time on the bisexual population that is rarely exposed to entertainment featuring a hyper-masculine, athletically successful, same-sex couple who make love episode after episode.

Beyond the well-produced and tantalizing scenes of passion among the main characters, Heated Rivalry presents characters who are struggling personally with their identities as either gay or bisexual, coming out to their families, managing knowing instincts of opposite sex love interests, and showing rare public displays of coming out, as is done after one character leads his team to winning the famed Stanley Cup. The dramatic scenes of exposure, acceptance, and even encouragement from family, friends, and fans will give more everyday people — especially closeted bisexual men — the motivation to explore their identities and maybe the courage to embrace and admit their chosen identity with less fear and repercussions.

In a world that seems to be retreating from supporting those who identify as LGBTQ+, as we see in politics, healthcare, the workplace, and certainly in the sports world, it is refreshing and surprising to see the success and acceptance of Heated Rivalry. And I hope we see more. I hope our film and TV producers and critical advertisers see the marketing power of 25 percent of the rising generation of Americans who identify as LGBTQ+. I hope we see our society further galvanized in support of our LGBTQ+ family, friends, and coworkers, so that this support permeates our votes, policies, workplace support, healthcare, and love and acceptance for each other.

Most importantly, I hope Heated Rivalry touches the people who are suffering most with their identities, especially those in the bisexual community, so this majority and marginalized part of our community can feel safe to go from ‘bi-curious’ to ‘bi-definitely,’ and live their best lives possible.

Michael Dru Kelley is a writer, media entrepreneur, and cofounder and principal LGBTQ+ shareholder of equalpride, publisher of The Advocate. Michael often writes about citizen responsibility in climate change, equality, and politics.

You can follow Michael on Instagram @michaeldrukelley, and find his forthcoming food brand, social handles, and cookbook at comfortfoodsmadeclean.com. His opinion pieces represent his own viewpoints and not necessarily those of equalpride, or its affiliates, partners, or management.

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