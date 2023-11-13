Angelica Ross Shared How She Was a Victim of “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” on Veterans Day

American Horror Story and Pose actress Angelica Ross took to social media on Veterans Day Saturday to discuss how she was "terrorized" by the U.S. military’s “don’t ask, don’t tell” policy that discharged servicemembers for being LGBTQ+.

"I will get my discharge restored to honorable next year. I heard they are finally addressing the way 'Don’t Ask, Don't Tell' terrorized many of us who were willing and able to serve our country," Ross wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter on Saturday. "Still I am Veteran and salute everyone who has served! Happy #VeteransDay2023."

Ross, who is transgender, added that she joined when she was 17 years old and turned 18 while she was at boot camp.

“Running away from who I was, thinking the military would give me stability & make me 'straight,'" Ross wrote. "I learned so much about myself. It's why I hold so much conviction. I’ll be 43 this month. My life is rich with experience & perspective."