Images Courtesy of T.J. Bordeaux via halloweenneworleans.com

​New Orleans's Project Lazarus has been providing the city with support and transitional living facilities for those with HIV/AIDS for decades. Each year Halloween New Orleans, which is one of the ultimate, can’t-miss parties of the season, is thrown to help fund Project Lazarus's important work.

Starting out in 1983, Halloween New Orleans established itself as a nonprofit organization whose sole purpose was to raise funds in support of Project Lazarus’ mission. The jam-packed weekend includes the famous Lazarus Ball, the main costume party on Saturday night, followed by a Sunday brunch in the French Quarter.

What started as a dinner party a few friends put together to honor loved ones who have died from AIDS complications has turned into the single largest cumulative donor to Project Lazarus, according to the event's website.

For more information on Halloween New Orleans and how they help Project Lazarus, visit their official website here.