Tennessee Republican wants to ban 'political' flags in schools after being triggered by LGBTQ+ Pride

An anti-marriage equality Republican in Tennessee has filed a bill that aims to ban all "political" flags in public schools, citing the LGBTQ+ pride flag as his inspiration.

State Rep. Gino Bulso's bill would ban all flags in schools that aren’t the United States or Tennessee flag. While there will likely be exceptions added for flags of other countries and states, Bulso said that the law will restrict those promoting an "agenda," such as the Black Lives Matter and rainbow flag.

“The whole idea is that a school is a place where a child goes to learn, not a place where a child goes to be indoctrinated," he told local outlet WKRN Nashville. "So, you’re focusing on just one purpose of the bill having to do with political statements regarding transgender ideology and other similar issues.”

Bulso said that he believes "this transgender ideology is probably the most dangerous one that comes under that pride flag.” He did not explain what about the so-called "ideology" he finds "dangerous," nor did he explain how the banner is capable of "indoctrinating" children.

Republicans in an unprecedented number of states proposed bans on gender-affirming care in 2023, despite the American Medical Association, the American Psychiatric Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry all agreeing that gender-affirming care is evidence-based and medically necessary not just for adults, but minors as well.



When asked who will determine what constitutes a "political" flag, and who will hand down bans, Bulso did not answer. He justified the legislation by claiming that "a lot of parents" don't agree with marriage equality or LGBTQ+ rights, and that the United States has lost its consensus on "sexual morality."

“Certainly, you know, 50 years ago we had a consensus on what marriage is; we don’t have that anymore. One-hundred years ago, we had a consensus on sexual morality; I don’t think we have that anymore," he said. "So, the values that I think most parents want their children exposed to are the ones that were in existence at the time that our country was founded."

A similar law was proposed in Florida last month, which would prohibit government buildings, including public schools, from displaying any form of the Pride flag. It did not include a ban on other "political" flags, specifically targeting displays of LGBTQ+ support.

The American Civil Liberties Union issued an open letter in February last year to public institutions that attempt to ban LGBTQ+ pride flags, saying such policies "unlawfully infringe" on and are "contrary to the First Amendment protections afforded to students within public schools."

"While speech in public schools may be subject to more restrictions than other arenas, the Supreme Court has repeatedly held that First Amendment protections extend to ‘teachers and students,'” ACLU attorney Li Nowlin-Sohl wrote, adding. "Policies banning the Rainbow Flag or any political material in schools are not viewpoint neutral, as the removal is premised on the message the Rainbow Flag conveys."

