Politics

President Biden and First Lady to punctuate Pride Month with attendance at LGBTQ+ fundraiser in New York City

joe biden jill biden NYC statue of liberty empire state building lights rainbow lgbtq pride month june
Cameron Smith/White House Photo; Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

Joe and Jill Biden will attend the 25th annual LGBTQ+ Leadership Council Gala during Pride Month.

Cwnewser

PresidentJoe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will attend anLGBTQ+ fundraiser at the end of June. The Bidens will participate in the 25th annual LGBTQ+ Leadership Council Gala, which will benefit the Biden Victory Fund and be held on June 28 inNew York City, according to an invitation obtained by The Advocate.

The annual gala raises funds to support political initiatives and campaigns that promote equality and inclusion. The Biden Victory Fund has been instrumental in supporting candidates and policies that advocate for LGBTQ+ rights.

Last year, The Advocate accompanied Vice PresidentKamala Harris to the event, where shemade headlines with a surprise visit to the historic Stonewall Inn before the gala. Harris’s visit marked the first time a sitting vice president had stopped at the iconic bar, a symbol of the LGBTQ+ rights movement since the 1969 uprising.

At last year’s event, Harris emphasized the Biden administration’s commitment to fighting against anti-LGBTQ+ hate and supporting the community amidst increasing attacks from GOP state legislators and right-wing extremists. Harris assured attendees that the administration would continue to be vigilant and proactive in defending LGBTQ+ rights.

“Let’s be clear about where this is headed,” she said. “These extremists have a plan to push their agenda as far and as wide as they possibly can. Their blueprint is to attack hard-won rights and freedoms state by state: to attack the right to live as your authentic self, to attack the right to vote, to attack the rights of workers to organize, to attack the right to make decisions about one’s own body.”

She added, “Here’s the thing. I have news for these extremists. We’re not having that!”

The Bidens’ attendance at this year’s gala underlines the administration’s ongoing dedication to LGBTQ+ issues. The president and first lady are expected to address the community’s current challenges, including the rise in anti-LGBTQ+ legislation and the importance of protecting hard-won rights.

The fundraiser comes at a dangerous time for LGBTQ+ people in America.According to theAmerican Civil Liberties Union, Republicans have introduced 515 pieces of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation nationwide this year alone. The Biden-Harris administration has sought to lay out how attacks on bodily autonomy, such as restrictions on reproductive care and access to gender-affirming care, threaten the rights of all Americans.

In recent months, the administration has taken steps to counter discriminatory policies and support LGBTQ+ individuals. The administration recently announced new Title IX rules protectingtransgender students from discrimination in schools. This move has faced significant backlash, with more than 20 GOP-controlled states suing the administration over its efforts to ensure the safety and inclusion of all students.

The 25th annual LGBTQ+ Leadership Council Gala promises to be a momentous occasion, bringing together leaders, activists, and supporters to celebrate progress and reaffirm the commitment to equality. As the nation gears up for another presidential election, the gala will also serve as a platform to mobilize support and resources for the ongoing fight for LGBTQ+ rights.

As Pride Month begins on Saturday, Biden is expected to issue a proclamation and host a Pride Month celebration at the White House. Last year, the White House hosted the largest Pride celebration in the presidency’s history, welcoming over 1,000 guests to a picnic and concert by popstar Betty Who on the South Lawn. Harris will also host her annual Pride reception at the Naval Observatory in June.

Cwnewser
Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
