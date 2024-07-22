Scroll To Top
Politics

Democrats target GOP’s Project 2025 in Milwaukee amid Republican National Convention

DNC democrats speak press conference project 2025
footage still via Democratic National Convention

They highlighted the dangerous platform Republicans envision for the future of America under another term under Donald Trump.

Cwnewser

To counter the Republican National Convention,Democrats held a press conference in Milwaukee on Thursday morning to critique the GOP’s Project 2025, which they argue represents an authoritarian shift that threatens American democracy andLGBTQ+ rights. The media event highlighted the stark contrast between the two parties’ visions for the country’s future.

Quentin Fulks, the deputy campaign manager for what was the Biden-Harris campaign, set the tone by directly dismissing former PresidentDonald Trump’s running mate,Ohio Sen. JD Vance’s Wednesday evening acceptance address, calling it “boring and full of empty air.” Fulks used his platform to underscore the Republicans’ lack of substantive policy, accusing them of relying on hate and division.

Donald Trump and MAGARepublicans don’t have a record of accomplishments to run on,” Fulks declared. “So they use hate, extremism, and division at his rallies to fire up his base, or he just lies about the record that doesn’t exist.”

California Democratic U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla spoke next. “Project 2025 is the most significant attack on our system of government and our personal freedom that has ever been proposed,” Padilla warned. He highlighted Trump’s legal troubles, calling him a “convicted felon” and a “business fraud.”

Ohio U.S. Rep. Joyce Beatty critiqued Trump’s tenure, particularly his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and its disproportionate impact on Black communities.

“Thanks to President Biden’s leadership, look how far we’ve come,” Beatty said. She cited nearly 16 million new jobs and significant economic growth, including the rapid rise of Black-owned businesses.

The Democrats’ focus on Project 2025 is strategic. They aim to peel back the layers of theGOP’s plans and expose their dangerous implications. This approach seeks to mobilize voters who may be alarmed by the prospect of a second Trump term characterized by increased executive power and diminished civil liberties, particularly for LGBTQ+ people.

The decision to stage this press conference during the Republican National Convention was a calculated move designed to disrupt the GOP’s messaging and draw attention to the election’s stakes.

Cwnewser
30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
