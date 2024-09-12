Scroll To Top
Politics

LGBTQ+ Reps. condemn 'outrageous' forced outing bill advancing in Congress

Congressional Equality Caucus Chair Congressman Mark Pocan speaks press conference surrounded by supporters condemning anti LGBTQI agenda that House Republicans are moving
OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

The Congressional Equality Caucus is calling out the "outrageous" bill going to vote in the House that would forcibly out transgender students to their guardians.

The Committee on Education and the Workforce has advanced a bill that would forcibly out transgender students to their guardians.

The committee voted Wednesday to report H.R. 736, the so-called “PROTECT Kids Act,” favorably out of committee, meaning it will now go to the U.S. House of Representatives for vote.

The legislation would require elementary and middle schools that receive federal funds to forcibly out trans students if they wish to alter their gender markers, pronouns, or preferred name. This also encompasses which school facilities they are permitted to use, such as bathrooms and locker rooms.

The bill previously passed the House in 2023 as part of Republicans’ so-called “Parents Bill of Rights Act” (H.R. 5) with bipartisan opposition; every Democrat and five Republicans voted against it, while every other Republican voted in favor. Even if the bill advances out of the House, it is unlikely to pass the Democrat-controlled Senate or be signed into law by President Joe Biden.

The Congressional Equality Caucus, a bipartisan group of out representatives who promote LGBTQ+ equality, has condemned the legislation, with chair Mark Pocan slamming Republicans' priorities for student safety in the wake of a mass shooting at a Georgia high school in which four people were murdered.

“Just a week after a deadly school shooting, Republicans on the Education and the Workforce Committee decided that, instead of working to protect kids, their time would be best spent attacking the ones they don’t like—trans kids. It’s outrageous,” Pocan said in a statement. “While many young trans people have loving and accepting families, some do not. By forcing teachers and administrators who want to take certain steps to affirm trans students to out those students instead, MAGA Republicans are endangering the safety and wellbeing of students whose families may not accept them, all to score some cheap political points.”

From Your Site Articles
PoliticsYahoo FeedNewsEducationTransgender
parents bill of rights actbathroomscommittee on education and the workforcecongresscongressional equality caucusforced outinggender identitygender markershouse of representativeslocker roomsmark pocanmass shootingpresident joe bidenpronounsprotect kids actsenatetransgender rightstransgender studentstransgender youthpolitics
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
Gay Days Anaheim 2024Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell trans man George Schappell
Obituaries

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell and trans man George Schappell dead at 62

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio