Virginia Democrats call for Republican John Reid to exit lieutenant governor race in Nazi porn scandal

Virginia Republican lieutenant governor nominee John Reid is facing mounting political pressure after a report tied him to a Tumblr blog that reposted Nazi-themed pornography and violent sexual content. The allegations, which Reid has denied, have fueled fresh calls for his withdrawal from the race.

An American Journal News investigation linked Reid to a Tumblr account, “JRDeux,” that amplified content by another user who posted swastikas, white supremacist slogans, and sexual violence. Among the accounts engaged were profiles trafficking in racial slurs, bondage fantasies, and overt Nazi fetishism, the outlet reports. The blog, now deleted, was preserved in archived form.

In October 2015, the “JRDeux” blog shared an image of a male college student in underwear from a Tumblr account that included a racial slur called obedientni**erdc, whose bio described the user as a “subservient ni**er who knows his place in society” and invited “superior white men” near Washington, D.C., to make contact. According to American Journal News, the account featured multiple images of men with white supremacist tattoos, including one chest emblazoned with a swastika captioned “fucking nice WP ink M88,” shorthand for “white power” and “Heil Hitler.” Other posts fetishized Nazi ideology, referring to white men as “SSirs,” a reference to the SS, and praised the attractiveness of two Republican senators as “conservative alpha males.”

While the underwear image was the only post JRDeux reshared from that account, the blog also circulated similar content from others, including a user named slaveandy, whose page included graphic depictions of sexualized degradation, mutilation, and forced submission, the outlet reports.

Reid has used the same handle on other platforms, including his current Instagram username, although that account has been set to private. He has consistently denied ownership of the Tumblr account, calling the revelations “a coordinated smear.”

The Advocate contacted Reid’s campaign for comment. As of publication, his campaign did not respond.

On Wednesday, Democratic state lawmakers convened a press conference to condemn the revelations. Delegate Mike Jones described the alleged activity as “hateful, racist, and bigoted imagery” and said, “To seek pleasure from themes of slavery and bondage is sick. It’s disgusting, too disgusting to even put into words.” He argued that Reid “owes Virginians answers and an apology” and pointed to his record as a radio host, where he once compared abortion to slavery.

Sen. Adam Ebbin said the report revealed “a disturbing level of comfort with a pattern of disgusting, dehumanizing ideologies,” noting that the Tumblr account engaged with “white power pornography and the same dog whistles used by Nazis.” He declared Reid “clearly not fit to be our lieutenant governor,” warning that such behavior “is dangerous” and undermines Virginians’ trust in leadership. Both lawmakers urged Reid to end his campaign.

It is not the first time Reid has framed himself as the target of political sabotage. In an April 25 video posted to social media, he claimed that religious activists had tried to force him out of the race by showing him photos from a drag show he attended years earlier. Reid dismissed the attempt as an extortion scheme, saying, “That extortion and smear attempt was ridiculous, and I refused to back down.”

In the same video, Reid described allegations that he posted pornographic images online as his “worst fear, a total fabricated internet lie, so basic that a middle schooler could have constructed it.” He argued that someone had created “a social media account with my Instagram name” and reposted x-rated content. “That’s not my account,” he insisted, adding that “anyone on the internet can open accounts with the same or similar names.”

An archived version of the Tumblr site reviewed by The Advocate shows that, as far back as 2014, the user posted gay erotica, including images of Austin Wolf, the former gay adult star who, this week, was sentenced to 19 years in prison for enticing a minor for sex.

Reid also characterized the attacks as part of a broader effort to purge him because he is gay. “What happened today is another coordinated assassination attempt against me to force the first openly gay candidate off of a Virginia statewide ticket,” he said. “It’s shameful, and I won’t back down.”

Equality Virginia, the commonwealth’s most influential LGBTQ+ advocacy group, has endorsed Reid’s Democratic opponent, state Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, citing Reid’s inconsistent support for LGBTQ+ rights.

Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin has previously called for Reid to withdraw, while other Republicans remained publicly silent. Reid, who would be the first out gay Republican elected statewide in Virginia, has framed the backlash as antigay bigotry and vowed to stay in the race.

But his place on the Republican ticket has always been fraught. Reid is running alongside gubernatorial nominee and current lieutenant governor, Winsome Earle-Sears, who has described homosexuality as an “immoral lifestyle choice.”

Watch Democratic state lawmakers call for John Reid's exit below.