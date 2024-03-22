George Santos leaves Republican Party, will run for House seat as independent

Disgraced ex-Congressman George Santos, now running to rejoin the body, announced Friday that he’s leaving the Republican Party and will run as an independent for a U.S. House seat from New York’s First Congressional District.

“After today’s embarrassing showing in the house I have reflected and decided that I can no longer be part of the Republican Party…,” the gay former congressman wrote on X, formerly Twitter. He was apparently referring to the budget deal the House approved Friday, funding the federal government through September.

“The Republican Party continues to lie and swindle its voter base. I in good conscience cannot affiliate myself with a party that stands for nothing and falls for everything. I am officially suspending my petitioning in #NY01 to access the ballot as a Republican and will be filling to run as an independent… I will take my Ultra MAGA/Trump supporting values to the ballot in November as an Independent.”

He promised to see Nick LaLota, the Republican who currently represents the First District, and John Avlon, who’s seeking the Democratic nomination, in November. Several others are running for the Democratic nomination in the June primary as well. LaLota had introduced the resolution to expel Santos.

Santos represented the adjacent Third Congressional District on Long Island for half a term until his fellow House members voted December 1 to expel him. He had been caught in numerous lies about his education, work experience, and more, and had been indicted for various crimes, such as fraud, conspiracy, and falsifying records (he has pleaded not guilty to all the charges). Also, a detailed investigation by the House Ethics Committee uncovered extensive evidence of alleged misconduct, including campaign finance violations and misrepresentation of his background. After the report came out, he said he wouldn't seek reelection.

But Santos announced his First District run — then as a Republican — during President Biden’s State of the Union address March 7. A special election was held in February to fill the Third District seat, with Democrat Tom Suozzi winning over Republican Mazi Pilip.