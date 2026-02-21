Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Heritage Foundation hires conservative education advocate who previously appeared in gay adult films

Corey DeAngelis, whose film persona name was “Seth Rose,” will be a research fellow in the conservative think tank’s Center for Education Policy.

corey deangelis

Corey DeAngelis admitted appearing in gay adult films less than two years before the Heritage Foundation hired him as an education research fellow.

Gage Skidmore/Flickr

The Heritage Foundation announced Thursday that it has hired Corey A. DeAngelis, a prominent anti-LGBTQ+ right-wing advocate for privatizing education, as a research fellow in its Center for Education Policy. The ultra-conservative group’s announcement follows a 2024 controversy after DeAngelis admitted to appearing in gay adult films under a pseudonym, which critics called hypocritical.

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ+ news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate's email newsletter.

Heritage said DeAngelis will focus on advancing “school choice,” challenging teachers’ unions’ power, and addressing cultural debates over race and gender in education. The hire was first reported by The Daily Wire, which quoted DeAngelis calling the post “a tremendous honor” and praising Heritage as “the world’s leading conservative think tank.”

Related: Right-wing ‘school choice’ advocate linked to gay adult films appears in Republican Project 2025 document

Related: Anti-LGBTQ+ Corey DeAngelis fired from conservative ‘school choice’ group after gay adult film past exposed

DeAngelis was listed as a contributor to Project 2025, the conservative policy blueprint that Democrats and critics say is now being implemented by the Trump administration, which proposed radical changes to the federal government, including major reforms to the U.S. Department of Education. Since January 2025, after President Donald Trump took office again, the federal government has targeted LGBTQ+ rights, including content about and participation of queer and transgender people in school settings.

Less than two years ago, after a blog dedicated to gay porn posted stills of him from films in September 2024, DeAngelis confirmed the following month that videos circulating online of a performer using the name “Seth Rose” were of him and said they were recorded during his college years. As The Advocate previously reported, the disclosure led to his firing from the American Federation for Children, a conservative anti-public education group where he had been a senior fellow.

At the time, DeAngelis acknowledged the videos were real and said they reflected mistakes from his past. The episode drew national attention because DeAngelis had built a public profile as a critic of what he has described as “woke ideology” in schools. He said the episode should not define his work, and he cast himself as a victim of cancel culture.

Related: Anti-LGBTQ+ extremist Corey DeAngelis admits to gay adult film past during Christian news interview

Related: Right-wing anti-LGBTQ+ education activist exposed as former gay adult film actor: report

“If I was able to be lured in to make bad decisions as a young adult in college, just imagine how much worse it could be for younger people,” DeAngelis told the Christian Broadcasting Network at the time.

DeAngelis has been a prominent figure in conservative education policy debates, arguing for vouchers, charter schools, and education savings accounts and against the influence of teachers’ unions. He has held roles with several right-leaning institutions, including the Cato Institute and the Hoover Institution.

Heritage, one of the most powerful policy shops in Washington, D.C., has been in the middle of a public identity struggle, buffeted by internal disputes and high-profile departures. In announcing the hire, Jonathan Butcher, acting director of Heritage’s Center for Education Policy, praised DeAngelis’s work, saying, “Corey has produced high-quality research demonstrating the effectiveness of education choice and regularly exposes policymakers who choose private schools for their own families but deny such choices to others.”

Related: Right-winger Corey DeAngelis seems to admit to gay adult film persona: ‘victim of poor decisions’

Jay W. Richards, Heritage’s vice president of social and domestic policy, also welcomed DeAngelis’s addition, telling The Daily Wire, “We are thrilled to welcome Corey DeAngelis to Heritage’s Center for Education Policy. Corey brings a rare combination of rigorous research, real-world policy engagement, and an unwavering focus on empowering families.”

The Advocate contacted The Heritage Foundation outside of normal business hours. Representatives for the organization did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sarah Kate Ellis, president and CEO of GLAAD, criticized DeAngelis’s hypocrisy when the videos were first reported. “Corey DeAngelis is yet another public figure whose anti-LGBTQ extremism already makes him deeply unqualified to be an expert in improving safety and education at school,” Ellis told The Advocate at the time. “The latest news on DeAngelis further reveals his baseless, hypocritical attempt to profiteer and score political points. DeAngelis is a sideshow charlatan."

Ellis added, “The real threat is from the people who’ve propped him up and their Project 2025 blueprint for a government takeover that would demolish the Department of Education and refuse to recognize rising LGBTQ visibility and acceptance across society.”

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

a person having a blood test done
Health

He was diagnosed with prostate cancer while homeless. A simple screening likely saved his life

For prostate cancer, screening often begins with a simple blood test to measure prostate-specific antigen, or PSA.

jace yarbrough
National

Trump endorses self-described ‘Nazi-ish’ Texas Republican as Peter Thiel backs his bid for Congress

Jace Yarbrough is running in the GOP primary for Texas's 32nd Congressional District.

LGBTQ+ Pride parade in Washington DC in 2024
News

2025 U.S. LGBTQ+ adult population matches 2024's record; bi identity still most common: Gallup

The pollster expects the LGBTQ+ percentage to rise in the coming years as more members of Generation Z become adults.

Jesse Jackson
Opinion

We shared a rainbow with Jesse Jackson, who shook our hands when no one else would

Opinion: Jackson saw the rainbow as a quilt of inclusion, while the Trump administration views those same colors as a threat, writes John Casey.

More For You

Tennessee bill lets businesses and people refuse to recognize same-sex marriages

person holding a sign in front of the u.s. supreme court that reads there's no hate like christian love

Republicans in Tennessee are attempting to undermine marriage equality with new legislation.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
More than a decade after the U.S. Supreme Court declared marriage equality the law of the land, Tennessee Republicans are moving to test how durable that promise really is. Keep Reading →

Chuck Schumer drafts bill to protect Pride flags at national park sites like Stonewall memorial

​Sen. Chuck Schumer with several people around him at a podium speaking

Sen. Chuck Schumer

Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has drafted a bill to authorize the display of Pride flags at national park sites, including Stonewall National Monument. Keep Reading →

Who is May Mailman? White House strategist behind Trump’s anti-trans agenda

May Mailman seated in front of a poster that reads "West Virginia stands with women."

May Mailman speaks at a media event in Charleston, West Virginia, January 29, 2024.

Office of Gov. Jim Justice
President Donald Trump has long pushed for restrictions on transgender rights around health, education and even daily life. That effort has been even more pronounced in his second term of office. Keep Reading →

Kansas lawmakers override governor's veto of anti-trans 'bathroom bounty' bill

Kansas legislature

Kansas legislature

Mark Reinstein/Shutterstock
Kansas legislators have overridden Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto of a draconian anti-transgender bathroom bill, so it will become law. It goes into effect as soon as paperwork is filed with the Secretary of State’s office. Keep Reading →

Hillary Clinton and Sarah McBride expose how weaponizing ‘scarcity’ drives anti-trans political attacks

hillary clinton sarah mcbride speaking on panel

Hillary Clinton moderates the panel talk "Girls Just Want to Have Fundamental Rights: Fighting the Global Pushback" at the 62nd Munich Security Conference on February 14, 2026 in Munich, Germany.

Johannes Simon/Getty Images
The first out transgender member of the U.S. Congress took the world stage in Germany last week, warning that attacks on people like her and on LGBTQ+ rights more broadly are being weaponized in the current political climate, as she joined former first lady and Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton on a high-profile panel at the Munich Security Conference. Keep Reading →
@ 2026 Equal Entertainment LLC. All Rights reserved