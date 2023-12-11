Scroll To Top
News

Ron DeSantis’s Wife Casey Encouraged Republicans to Commit Voter Fraud in Iowa

Casey DeSantis Does Not Know How Caucus Voting Works
Image: instagram @caseydesantis

Casey DeSantis didn’t appear to understand that even in a caucus, only residents of the state where it takes place may participate.

Cwnewser

Seemingly unaware of how elections work, Casey DeSantis, the wife of Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis and a prominent figure in his 2024 presidential campaign, has found herself at the center of controversy. Her comments about who could participate in the election process during a Fox News appearance on Friday sparked allegations of advocating for voter fraud in the lead-up to the Iowa caucuses, leading to widespread criticism.

Casey DeSantis encouraged supporters, particularly mothers and grandmothers, from across the United States to “descend” upon Iowa to participate in the state’s upcoming caucuses. Her statement that “you do not have to be a resident of Iowa to be able to participate in the caucus” immediately raised eyebrows.

However, her remarks quickly collided with Iowa law and caucus rules, which strictly limit participation to legal residents of the state with valid photo identification, a favorite requirement of Republicans.

Iowa students living out of state are an exception, as they can choose where they register.

Related: Ron DeSantis Ramps Up the Transphobia While Trying to Boost His Campaign Ahead of Iowa

The Iowa Republican Party swiftly responded to Casey DeSantis’s statements by posting clarifications on social media, emphasizing that only Iowa residents are eligible to participate in the caucuses and must present photo ID as proof of eligibility.

The incident did not escape the notice of liberal voices, with some alleging that Casey DeSantis’s comments amounted to encouraging voter fraud — a claim that has been consistently made by conservatives following elections they disagree with.

The allegations of voter fraud have been a contentious issue in recent years despite a lack of substantial evidence to support widespread fraud claims.

In response to the allegations, Casey DeSantis took to social media for some damage control. She acknowledged that voting in the Iowa caucuses is limited to registered voters in Iowa, on X, formerly Twitter, but also suggested that individuals from across the country could participate by volunteering to support her husband.

The controversy did not escape the attention of former President Donald Trump and his campaign, who capitalized on the situation. Trump’s campaign issued a statement demanding clarification of the rules from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, a Republican, and criticizing the DeSantis campaign for its alleged support of voter fraud.

The statement suggested that such rhetoric risked compromising the integrity of the Iowa caucuses.

Ron DeSantis, who has been focusing intensely on his campaign for the Republican presidential nomination and is looking to perform strongly in Iowa, addressed the issue with reporters, according to CBS News.

He clarified that non-Iowa voters could not cast ballots in the caucuses but could still play a role by assisting with the event.

As the Iowa caucuses, scheduled for January 15, draw closer, Trump currently leads in the polls with Ron DeSantis trailing behind in a distant second place.

Cwnewser
Latest Stories

