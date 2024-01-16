Scroll To Top
Donald Trump, the insurrectionist, wins Iowa Republican presidential caucuses

Donald Trump
Voting had barely begun when major media outlets called the race for the front-runner.

trudestress

The Iowa Republican presidential caucuses have barely started, and major media outlets have already declared Donald Trump the winner.

Very few votes have been counted as Iowans meet in all the state’s counties to express their preferences, but Trump was polling 30 percentage points ahead of any other candidate going into the event, as indicated by FiveThirtyEight’s average of all polls.

Also, polls conducted by CBS News as voters entered the caucuses showed the former president with 49 to 50 percent support. Former South Carolina Gov. and U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had support in the low 20s among both men and women. Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy had support in the single digits.

As Haley and DeSantis vied for second place, media outlets declared about 10:25 p.m. Central time that DeSantis had taken second. It's still close, though.

The caucuses are the first event in the nation in which citizens can cast a vote for the nominee. The Republican events are proceeding as in previous years. Democrats in Iowa were caucusing Monday night as well, but they won’t cast votes at the events. They’ll instead express their preferences through a mail-in vote, and the results will be announced March 5, the date for Super Tuesday, when many states hold primaries. The first presidential primary will be held January 23 in New Hampshire.

The Iowa caucuses aren’t necessarily a predictor of the eventual nominee. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas won the Republican contest in 2016, and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg won the 2020 Democratic competition (Sanders won the popular vote, Buttigieg the most pledged delegates).

Leading up to the caucuses, the Republican candidates have been competing to see who can be the most anti-LGBTQ+, especially the most anti-transgender. Debates, ads, and campaign events have seen condemnations of gender-affirming care, especially for young people; attacks on trans women’s participation in women’s sports; and characterization of trans identity as a mental disorder.

Trump’s supporters have appealed to the religious right by going so far as declaring him anointed by God, and the former president himself has called for Iowans to get out for the caucuses even if they’re sick or dying.

Story developing …

PoliticsNon-topicsRM Editors PickYahoo Feed
iowa caucusrepublican partynikki haleydonald trumpron desantisvivek ramaswamytransgendertransphobia
trudestress
Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
