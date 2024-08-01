Scroll To Top
Politics

JD Vance calls on conservatives to 'circle the wagons and load the muskets'

Kevin Roberts president The Heritage Foundation JD Vance republican vice presidental nominee
Aaron of L.A. Photography via Shutterstock; Lev Radin/Shutterstock

The Republican vice president hopeful seemingly called for violence in a forward he wrote for the creator of Project 2025's book.

While Donald Trump attempts to distance his presidential campaign from Project 2025, his vice president pick is praising the man who helped spearhead it.

Just days after Kevin Roberts, president of the Heritage Foundation, stepped down from his position due to pressure from the Trump team, Republican VP nominee JD Vance was revealed to have written the forward for Roberts' upcoming book, Dawn’s Early Light. While Roberts' book is not directly related to Project 2025, Vance's forward includes some telling tidbits about conservatives' plans for the country, and how they view their fellow Americans.

Vance begins the forward, released in full by the New Republic, by praising Roberts' analysis as "focused on the family." He then claims "cultural norms and attitudes matter" before detailing the exact values he asserts conservatives should uphold.

"We should encourage our kids to get married and have kids. We should teach them that marriage isn’t just a contract, but a sacred — and to the extent possible, lifelong — union," Vance writes. "We should discourage them from behaviors that threaten the stability of their families."

Vance did not elaborate on which "behaviors" he believes "threaten the stability" of families, but his history of anti-LGBTQ+ beliefs coupled with conservatives' use of "family values" as an anti-LGBTQ+ dog-whistle offer some insight.

Heritage Foundation and its former leader have drawn universal scrutiny since the contents of their policy plan for a second Trump presidency, Project 2025, went viral. The over 1000-page document includes plans to fire as many as 50,000 career federal employees and replace them with people who have unquestionable loyalty to the president; restrict access to contraception; possibly implement a national abortion ban; cut federal health care programs; and much more.

The plan has received intense scrutiny, prompting Trump to distance his campaign from it by claiming he was not aware of nor involved in its content — claims which have since been proven false. Roberts stepped down from the organization on Tuesday, with reports claiming he did so after pressure from Trump's team.

Vance, on the other hand, has made no effort to hide his connections to Project 2025, whether through his open praise of its policies or his ties to Roberts. Vance even took his forward's conclusion a step further by invoking a quote from Roberts to seemingly call for violence against those who oppose conservatives — including government itself.

"The old conservative movement argued if you just got government out of the way, natural forces would resolve problems — we are no longer in this situation and must take a different approach," Vance says. "As Kevin Roberts writes, 'It’s fine to take a laissez-faire approach when you are in the safety of the sunshine. But when the twilight descends and you hear the wolves, you’ve got to circle the wagons and load the muskets.'"

He concludes: "We are now all realizing that it’s time to circle the wagons and load the muskets. In the fights that lay ahead, these ideas are an essential weapon."

From Your Site Articles
PoliticsYahoo FeedNewsElectionRepublican PartyPeople
conservativesdawn's early lightforwardheritage foundationjd vancekevin robertspolitical violenceproject 2025politics
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

13 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell trans man George Schappell
Obituaries

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell and trans man George Schappell dead at 62

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio