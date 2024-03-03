Laverne Cox is begging all queer Americans to vote Democrat in the 2024 election

This is truly fighting for LGBTQ+ rights.

Laverne Cox is a passionate LGBTQ+ activist who's known for countless amounts of iconic moments.

After all, she's the first transgender person to be nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award in an acting category, the first trans woman to cover multiple magazines, and so much more.

Although her acting and modeling credits are very impressive, her activism always stands out as her most important work to date.

With 2024 serving as an election year, Cox is calling on her fellow queer Americans to vote blue in November.

"It's a really scary time right now for LGBTQ+ people. We're more visible now than we've ever been and I'm grateful to be a part of that, but the backlash against that visibility is strong," Cox tells The Advocate.

Laverne Cox Encourages LGBTQ+ Americans to Vote Democrat in 2024 Election youtu.be

Hundreds of anti-LGBTQ+ bills have already been introduced to legislation this year alone, so this year is crucial for the community to ban together and fight off potential threats to equality.

"There's already 410 bills that have been introduced to state legislatures that would limit LGBTQ+ people all over this country. On the state level, we're being attacked. The conversation is really about eradicating trans people from public life. If we have a Republican president, we will have a national on gender-affirming care for trans people."

Cox also references Project 2025, which is an agenda created by Republicans to win the election and enforce legislative acts that will harm the LGBTQ+ community.

"If we have another Republican president, they have a plan to ban gender-affirming care nationally. They want to repeal marriage equality. There's a lot of stuff they want to do to target our community. It's exhausting."

The actress is also well aware that the election will likely come to a rematch between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, but she's not losing hope.

"I know our choices for voting are not so great. I know I'm not deeply inspired, but I'm going to vote. Unfortunately, I'm voting Democrat because it's the lesser of two evils and at least they're not trying to take away my ability to exist."

Visibility is more crucial than ever and Cox is showing her pride in all of her current projects, including her latest music video for her new song "Gretchen: A TripHopera Pt. 2." The empowering video showcases trans beauty at its finest.

"Ten years ago when I came onto the scene, trans representation was in such a different place. I'm this kid who grew up in Alabama with really big dreams. There's something that seems so impossible about me being here. Low and behold, I stayed around long enough and got lucky. It is possible."

"Gretchen: A TripHopera Pt. 2" is available now on all streaming platforms. To see the full interview with Laverne Cox, check out the videos above and below.