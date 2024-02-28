Alaska doesn't want to vote for Joe Biden or Donald Trump in the 2024 election

RuPaul's Drag Race star Alaska Thunderfuck 5000 is not pleased with the 2024 presidential candidates.



For now, it looks like this year's election will be a repeat of 2020 as President Joe Biden faces off against likely Republican candidate former President Donald Trump.

As an outspoken drag performer and member of the LGBTQ+ community, Alaska is not afraid to show her distaste for the two leading candidates.

In fact, she hopes another person steps forward and makes an effort to win the election over Biden and Trump.

"This election should be making a lot of people nervous,” she says. “I hope that someone steps forward for the Democratic party or at least for the people who are sane and who want the world to be a better place and who want America to not be a piece of s***."

With the 2024 election right around the corner, time is running out for other potential candidates to enter the race.



"I hope that person, whoever they are, steps forward and they better f***ing do it soon," she declares.

Alaska's best friend and fellow drag artist Lola LeCroix shares a similar sentiment, but urges all Americans to head to the voting booth and make their voices heard.

"You can't bitch if you don't vote, so vote. It's very important. Make that voice a reality and go to the ballot box," LeCroix says.

To see the full interview with Alaska and Lola, check out the video below.