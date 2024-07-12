Scroll To Top
Politics

Joe Manchin joins Senate GOP to strip health care from transgender military members & their families

Joe Manchin transgender us service members
Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call via Getty Images

The former Democrat continues his right-wing inclinations.

Cwnewser

In a distressing turn forLGBTQ+ rights, Sen. Joe Manchin of ruby-redWest Virginia, who recently became an independent after leaving theDemocratic Party, has joined SenateRepublicans in supporting amendments to the annual must-pass defense policy bill. These amendments, which restrict gender-affirming care fortransgendermilitary personnel and their families, have sparked outrage.

During closed-door sessions last month, the Senate Armed Services Committee added amendments to the National Defense Authorization Act. These amendments ban the use of Department of Defense funds for “sex change surgeries” and prevent the military health system from offering hormone therapy, puberty blockers, and other treatments for transgender minors. The amendments to the NDAA passed narrowly, 13-12, with Manchin’s support proving decisive.

Manchin’s vote aligns with his past actions concerning LGBTQ+ rights. His low score from theHuman Rights Campaign reflects a history of lukewarm and sometimes opposing stances on critical LGBTQ+ issues. Manchin’s inconsistent support for LGBTQ+ issues has earned him a dismal 55 out of 100. His vote to restrict essential healthcare for transgender service members and their families continues that pattern.

Ian Thompson of theAmerican Civil Liberties Union described the amendments as “a dangerous affront to the rights and freedom of transgender servicemembers with no financial, legal, political, or medical justification.”

HRC president Kelley Robinson expressed strong condemnation. “Everyone deserves medically necessary, best practice healthcare without politicians standing in the way. That includes those who serve their country bravely and their families. These attempts to hijack the National Defense Authorization Act are outrageous and will cause real-world harm. The Senate should reject these provisions and get back to ensuring those who serve their country are repaid with the dignity and respect they deserve,” Robinson said,according to Erin in the Morning.

The amendments, although passed in committee, still need approval from the full Senate. The bill must also be reconciled with the House version before it can become law. Historically, Senate Democrats have opposed anti-LGBTQ+ measures, signaling a tough battle ahead.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Democrat ofNew York, has already criticized the House version of the NDAA for being “loaded with anti-LGBTQ, anti-choice, anti-environment, and other divisive amendments guaranteed not to pass the Senate,” The Hillreports. This sets up a significant clash between the two chambers, highlighting the deep divides in current U.S.politics.

The fight over transgender rights in the military is part of a broader cultural and political struggle in the United States. Since the Obama administration allowed transgender troops to serve openly in 2016, policies have swung back and forth. Former PresidentDonald Trump reinstated a ban on transgender service in 2017, a move that PresidentJoe Biden reversed upon taking office in 2021. Despite these changes, conservative efforts to limit transgender rights have intensified.

Cwnewser
30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
