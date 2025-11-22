Scroll To Top
Marjorie Taylor Greene, the anti-LGBTQ+ Republican congresswoman, to resign in January

Philip Yabut/Shutterstock

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is known for embracing conspiracy theories and her virulently anti-LGBTQ+ and especially anti-transgender views.

Republican U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene will resign from her Georgia seat in the House of Representatives on January 5, 2026, she announced on social media Friday.

The announcement came amid ongoing tension and break between the congresswoman and President Donald Trump. Once a vocal supporter of Trump, Congresswoman Greene voted in favor of releasing the files on sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein that are held by the Department of Justice. She had called for the release earlier, and Trump had resisted it. He finally signed a bill for the release into law this week after it was passed overwhelmingly by both the House and Senate.

She said she would likely have a primary opponent in 2026 due to her falling out with Trump. “I have too much self respect and dignity, love my family way too much, and do not want my sweet district to have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the President we all fought for, only to fight and win my election while Republicans will likely lose the midterms,” Greene wrote in her social media statement.

Greene is known for her embrace of conspiracy theories and her virulently anti-LGBTQ+ and especially anti-transgender views. In January, she called Democratic U.S. Rep. Sarah McBride, the first out trans member of Congress, a "child predator" because of a video of McBride reading the book I Am Jazz, about a trans girl, to children. Also this year, Greene introduced a bill that would criminalize the provision of gender-affirming care to trans youth. It would include puberty blockers, hormone therapy, and surgeries, which are already rare for trans people under 18, even when supported by families and recommended by their doctors. It has been voted out of committee but has not advanced further.

Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia, a gay man who came into Congress pledging to be a thorn in MTG's side, called her "insane" when she stormed out of a hearing after he confronted her over her support for the insurrectionists who stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

She was first elected to the House in 2020 and was seated in 2021. Early in her first term, Greene endorsed legislation that would ban the display of Pride flags and what she called "hate America flags" at U.S. embassies. She also said the Black Lives Matter flag represents "a group who wants to erase our history and bring mass destruction to our country through Communism."

Also early on, in February 2021, Greene went on several unhinged rants against the proposed Equality Act, which would outlaw anti-LGBTQ+ discrimination nationally. In a speech on the House floor, she predicted apocalyptic consequences if it passes. "God created us male and female," she said. "In his image, he created us. The Equality Act that we are to vote on this week destroys God's creation. It also completely annihilates women's rights and religious freedoms."

That same month, she trolled a fellow representative, Illinois Democrat Marie Newman, whose office is across the hall from hers. Newman had hung up a transgender outside her office in support of her trans daughter. Greene responded by putting up a sign reading, "There are TWO genders: Male & Female. Trust the Science!"

In June of that year, Greene joined the chorus of right-wingers saying schools shouldn't teach children that the U.S. has a history of racism or that LGBTQ+ people exist. She tweeted a video of an obviously traumatized child addressing a school board meeting in Indiana and commented, "Teaching racism and promoting sex, homosexuality, & normalizing transgender to children is mental/emotional child abuse." She has further claimed that trans people have "unnatural fantasies," that Democrats support pedophilia, and that there's a plot to turn everyone gay or trans.

In 2023, she proposed reducing the salaries of two Biden administration officials to $1 a year. She targeted Assistant Secretary for Health Rachel Levine, a trans woman who Greene continually deadnamed and misgendered, and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, a gay man. The proposals were simply stunts that had no chance of passing.

Greene has further claimed school closures during the COVID-19 pandemic and social media turned children transgender. Another time, she contended that Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, isn’t really a mother and was therefore not qualified to give advice on school closures. Weingarten is married to Rabbi Sharon Kleinbaum, and they have two daughters who Kleinbaum brought to the relationship.

There is one gay person Greene seems to like — disgraced former Congressman George Santos, a fellow Republican. She was upset that he was expelled from Congress, and she called on Trump to commute Santos's sentence for multiple felonies. Trump did commute the sentence in October.

Outside of her anti-LGBTQ+ statements, there were Greene's assertions that the government controls the weather, that prominent Jewish families have shot lasers at the earth from space, that there's a conspiracy led by tech titan Bill Gates to get everyone to eat fake meat, her confusion of the words "gazpacho" and "Gestapo," and calling a Petri dish a "peach tree dish."

This story is developing. Watch for additional coverage by The Advocate's team.


The Advocate TV show now on Scripps News network

Marie-Adélina de la Ferrière

Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
