As it turns out, committing fraud does not make you less likely to fall for it.



Disgraced former congressman George Santos is encouraging gay conservatives to live authentically after a satirical Twitter/X account referred to the Republican National Convention as "Grindr's Super Bowl."

The Halfway Post, which refers to its posts as "halfway true comedy and satire," wrote Monday: “BREAKING: An executive of the gay dating app Grindr says the Republican National Convention is ‘basically Grindr’s Super Bowl.'"

Santos, the gay Republican expelled from the House of Representatives last year, took the comedic post seriously, crafting a serious video response to the satire that urged closeted LGBTQ+ conservatives to come out.

“So Grindr executives are calling the RNC convention ‘Grindr’s Super Bowl.' I’m openly gay, no qualms about it, proud conservative Republican,” he said. “Let me tell you something: Just come out of the closet boys! Come on, it’s fun! You can be gay and conservative. Grindr is always outing you anyways based on the hits. And guess who’s in town? It’s all you conservatives. Bye!”

While there's no other confirmation of the quote from The Halfway Post, many regular Grindr users in Milwaukee have noticed an uptick in right-wing men looking for hookups since the RNC began on Monday. Some posted screenshots from profiles of men seemingly in the military with bios like "Masc for masc" and “Taken. Here for a week. Looking to see what I’m missing." Some online expressed frustration that members of the party campaigning on rolling back LGBTQ+ rights are trying to secretly be part of queer life, while others just expressed pity.