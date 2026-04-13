LGBTQ+ Christians invited to speak at Baylor University to counter Turning Point USA event

Two high-profile LGBTQ+ advocates, both of whom are Christian, have been invited to speak at Baylor University in Waco, Texas, even as the private Baptist institution maintains policies that denounce same-sex relationships .

On April 22, several Baylor student groups will host a forum titled “All Are Neighbors,” which will be held at the same time as a Turning Point USA event on campus. Two of the event’s speakers are Kelley Robinson, the queer, Catholic president of the Human Rights Campaign , and Rev. Paul Raushenbush, the out president of the Interfaith Alliance .

According to its student policy, Baylor University holds a “biblical understanding of sexuality as a gift from God,” and denounces “both heterosexual sex outside of marriage and homosexual behavior.” The university also discourages students from joining groups that advocate more liberal views on sexuality.

An HRC spokesperson told The Advocate that Robinson “is honored by the invite and hoping to be able to make it.” Baylor University did not return a request for comment about the event or on its decision to allow LGBTQ+ speakers to come to campus. The Interfaith Alliance also did not immediately return a request for comment.

Related: Baylor University returns $643,000 LGBTQ+ grant, calling it 'inconsistent' with values

Related: Baylor Student Body President Vetoes New Non-Discrimination Policy

Related: Baylor University Gets Exemption From LGBTQ-Related Sexual Harassment Ban

The “All Are Neighbors” event is a joint effort by several groups, according to the school’s student events portal : the Baylor College Democrats, the NAACP, Students Demand Action, Hearts for the Homeless, and Texas Rising.

“The main goal of this event is to bring together a broad coalition of students and faculty within the Baylor community through interfaith dialogue and solidarity with the marginalized,” JW LaStrape, president of the College Democrats, told the student newspaper, the Baylor Lariat .

Baylor University did not formally recognize LGBTQ+ student groups until 2022, according to Texas news website CHRON . That is when the university approved Prism, an LGBTQ+ support and advocacy group, on the condition that the group does not advocate for changes to the school’s sexual conduct or gender identity policies.

Student organizers told the Baylor Lariat that they hope the event can offer an alternative to Turning Point USA’s event and support students who feel ostracized by the conservative youth organization’s messaging.

“We will not use our platform to promote division, but will instead advocate for dialogue and collaboration between people from all backgrounds and faith traditions,” LaStrape said.