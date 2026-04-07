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Trump halts Iran strikes at last minute, claims ceasefire

The last-minute decision followed a day of alarm after Trump warned “a whole civilization will die tonight.”

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The United States President Donald Trump holds a Press Conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on April 6, 2026, in Washington DC, United States.

Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images

President Donald Trump said Tuesday evening that he would suspend U.S. military strikes on Iran for two weeks, announcing the pause less than 90 minutes before an 8 p.m. Eastern deadline he had set for mass bombing in the country.

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The decision followed a day of mounting concern in Washington and beyond after Trump warned that “a whole civilization will die tonight,” prompting alarm from lawmakers and escalating fears of imminent military action.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the pause came after conversations with Pakistan’s prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, and the country’s army chief, Asim Munir, who he said urged him to delay what he described as “destructive force” being prepared for deployment.

Related: Donald Trump telegraphs war crimes in profanity-filled Easter Sunday Iran threat

Related: Donald Trump threatens genocide in Iran: ‘A whole civilization will die tonight’

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Trump said the suspension is contingent on Iran agreeing to the “complete, immediate, and safe opening” of the Strait of Hormuz. He described the move as a “double sided CEASEFIRE” and claimed U.S. military objectives had already been “met and exceeded.”

Related: Rachel Maddow urges Americans to consider ‘Who benefits?’ from Trump’s war with Iran

He also said the United States had received a “10 point proposal” from Iran that he called “a workable basis” for a broader agreement, adding that “almost all” major points of contention had already been resolved and that the two-week pause would allow a deal to be finalized.

It was not immediately clear whether Iranian officials had agreed to the terms or how the pause would be implemented.

This story is developing.

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