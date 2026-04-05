Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Donald Trump telegraphs war crimes in profanity-filled Easter Sunday Iran threat

The president warned that there “will be nothing like it,” in an Easter Sunday social media message invoking Allah.

donald trump

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to address the nation from the Cross Hall of the White House on April 1, 2026, in Washington, DC.

Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images

A social media post from President Donald Trump on Sunday morning is drawing sharp scrutiny from legal experts and national security observers after the president threatened attacks on infrastructure in Iran, language that critics say echoes conduct prohibited under international law.

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ+ news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate's email newsletter.

Posting on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fuckin' Strait, you crazy bastards, or you'll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah."

The post came hours after a high-risk U.S. military incident involving Iran. According to The Washington Post, a U.S. F-15 fighter jet was shot down over Iranian territory, and the pilot was rescued nearly 48 hours later following an intensive search-and-rescue operation.

trump truth social post President Donald Trump's profanity-laden Truth Social post threatening Iran.Truth Social

Trump's references to "Power Plant Day" and "Bridge Day" as imminent actions were widely interpreted as threats to strike civilian infrastructure, such as electrical systems and transportation networks.

Related: While claiming Iran’s new leader is gay, Trump says ‘YMCA’ won him the gay vote. It didn’t

Related: Retired Space Force colonel warns Trump’s Iran strikes are ‘reckless adventurism and distraction’

Under the Geneva Conventions and related legal frameworks, deliberately targeting civilian objects, including power plants, bridges, and water systems not being used for military purposes, constitutes a war crime. The laws of armed conflict require parties to distinguish between civilian and military targets and prohibit attacks expected to cause disproportionate harm to civilians relative to any concrete military advantage.

Those rules are not abstract. Electrical grids power hospitals. Bridges carry evacuation routes. Their destruction can ripple outward, cutting off access to medical care, clean water, and basic services, consequences that international law seeks to prevent.

The post also referenced the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow shipping lane through which a significant portion of the world's oil supply passes. Threats involving the Strait carry immediate global implications for energy markets and regional security. In the weeks since the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran, the country has closed the Strait of Hormuz, causing a sharp rise in global oil prices.

Related: Trump says Iran throws gays off buildings after trying to deport same-sex couple there

Related: Kamala Harris calls Donald Trump’s Iran strikes ‘recklessness dressed as resolve’, dragging U.S. into war

Appearing shortly after the post on MS NOW’s The Weekend, legal analyst Ankush Khardori, a former federal prosecutor, described the statement as "very unprecedented," warning that it could be read as signaling unlawful intent.

"We have the president of the United States basically declaring its intent to commit war crimes," Khardori said. He noted that even in wartime, targeting civilian infrastructure is prohibited, and called the remarks "disgraceful," adding that they resemble statements that could later surface in legal proceedings. Khardori also said the rhetoric, including the invocation of religious language, risks provoking further escalation and increasing the likelihood of harm to civilians.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

donald trump in the president's box at the kennedy center with his wife Melania.
News

Journalist detained for booing Trump at Kennedy Center 'Chicago' performance

Eugene Ramirez says a thumbs-down and boos directed at the president prompted security to escort him out of his seat and hold him.

taylor brown
States

NYC’s most powerful transgender official is fighting intensifying anti-LGBTQ+ federal pressure

Appointed by Mayor Zohran Mamdani, Taylor Brown is confronting the Trump administration’s attacks on trans people and dismantling long-standing LGBTQ+ inequities.

A woman turns slightly while boarding a subway train, suggesting a fleeting moment of recognition in a public space
Opinion

What is the trans gaze? It's relief and recognition between strangers on a train

Opinion: In an increasingly hostile world, New York City subway nights become a space where trans women of color keep each other in view and safe.

gay couple kissing
National

Same-sex couples thrive in U.S. even as GOP support for marriage equality falls

According to the U.S. Census, a record number of LGBTQ+ couples are living their best lives and society hasn't come to an end despite Republican warnings.

More For You

Fired for refusing to remove LGBTQ+ books, Tennessee librarian says she’d do it again

luanne james

Former Rutherford Country library director Luanne James breaks her silence after she was fired for not removing LGBTQ+ books from the childfren's section.

WSMV-TV
A Tennessee library director fired this week after refusing to relocate LGBTQ+ books from a children's section says she stands by her decision, and sees her dismissal as part of a broader, deeply troubling shift in which public institutions are being dragged into political fights. Keep Reading →

Thank goodness Pam Bondi’s abhorrent tenure as AG is over

pam bondi

Former Attorney General Pam Bondi testifies before the House Judiciary Committee in the Rayburn House Office Building on February 11, 2026, in Washington, DC.

Win McNamee/Getty Images
To say that I’ve been looking forward to writing a column about Pam Bondi being fired would be an understatement. God, was she atrocious, and in so many ways that I’d have to write this column as part of a series. She did for law what a wrecking ball did to the East Wing of the White House. Keep Reading →

Pete Buttigieg spotlights ethics concerns about Trump Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy

sean duffy

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy speaks at the Punchbowl News Conference at Union Station on March 10, 2026, in Washington, DC.

Heather Diehl/Getty Images
Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Thursday sharpened criticism of the Trump administration, amplifying a report that raised ethics concerns about his successor while invoking a phrase long associated with President Donald Trump’s political brand. Keep Reading →

Outrage at Stonewall after Supreme Court voids Colorado's conversion therapy ban

protestrs at stonewall national monument holding anti-conversion therapy signs

LGBTQ+ supporters came out to the Stonewall National Monument in New York City on Wednesday to voice their concerns over the Supreme Court's conversion therapy ruling.

Chela Crinnion
Following a controversial Supreme Court decision striking down Colorado’s conversion therapy ban, advocates gathered in solidarity at the site of America’s most famous LGBTQ+ protest. Keep Reading →

Top Oversight Democrat says fired AG Pam Bondi ‘must answer’ for Epstein files

pam bondi

Attorney General Pam Bondi testifies before the House Committee on the Judiciary during an oversight hearing, at the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, DC on February 11, 2026.

Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images
A senior House Democrat is warning that the firing of Pam Bondi will not halt congressional scrutiny, accusing the former attorney general of helping shield President Donald Trump from accountability in matters tied to the Epstein files. Keep Reading →
@ 2026 Equal Entertainment LLC. All Rights reserved