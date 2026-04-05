Donald Trump telegraphs war crimes in profanity-filled Easter Sunday Iran threat

A social media post from President Donald Trump on Sunday morning is drawing sharp scrutiny from legal experts and national security observers after the president threatened attacks on infrastructure in Iran, language that critics say echoes conduct prohibited under international law.

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Posting on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fuckin' Strait, you crazy bastards, or you'll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah."

The post came hours after a high-risk U.S. military incident involving Iran. According to The Washington Post, a U.S. F-15 fighter jet was shot down over Iranian territory, and the pilot was rescued nearly 48 hours later following an intensive search-and-rescue operation.

President Donald Trump's profanity-laden Truth Social post threatening Iran. Truth Social

Trump's references to "Power Plant Day" and "Bridge Day" as imminent actions were widely interpreted as threats to strike civilian infrastructure, such as electrical systems and transportation networks.

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Under the Geneva Conventions and related legal frameworks, deliberately targeting civilian objects, including power plants, bridges, and water systems not being used for military purposes, constitutes a war crime. The laws of armed conflict require parties to distinguish between civilian and military targets and prohibit attacks expected to cause disproportionate harm to civilians relative to any concrete military advantage.

Those rules are not abstract. Electrical grids power hospitals. Bridges carry evacuation routes. Their destruction can ripple outward, cutting off access to medical care, clean water, and basic services, consequences that international law seeks to prevent.

The post also referenced the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow shipping lane through which a significant portion of the world's oil supply passes. Threats involving the Strait carry immediate global implications for energy markets and regional security. In the weeks since the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran, the country has closed the Strait of Hormuz, causing a sharp rise in global oil prices.

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Appearing shortly after the post on MS NOW’s The Weekend, legal analyst Ankush Khardori, a former federal prosecutor, described the statement as "very unprecedented," warning that it could be read as signaling unlawful intent.

"We have the president of the United States basically declaring its intent to commit war crimes," Khardori said. He noted that even in wartime, targeting civilian infrastructure is prohibited, and called the remarks "disgraceful," adding that they resemble statements that could later surface in legal proceedings. Khardori also said the rhetoric, including the invocation of religious language, risks provoking further escalation and increasing the likelihood of harm to civilians.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment.