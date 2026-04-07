Donald Trump threatens genocide in Iran: ‘A whole civilization will die tonight’

President Donald Trump said Tuesday morning that “a whole civilization will die tonight,” escalating his rhetoric against Iran as the United States increases pressure on Tehran.

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“I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post, adding that “complete and total regime change” had already happened.

Trump’s comments come as the administration has warned Iran to comply with U.S. demands tied to the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route, and has threatened strikes on infrastructure if it does not.

In recent days, Trump has said Iran could be “taken out in one night,” while administration officials have pointed to the possibility of expanded military action.

Donald Trump threatened to end Iran's civilization in a Truth Social post. Truth Social

Trump’s latest threat was hours after U.S. forces carried out early-morning strikes on military targets on Iran’s Kharg Island, a strategically significant site for the country’s oil exports, U.S. officials told Reuters. The strikes targeted military sites and avoided oil infrastructure, according to officials, who said the operation did not represent a shift in overall U.S. strategy.

On Monday, Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth described the rescue of a U.S. airman in Iran in religious terms, calling it an “Easter miracle.” Hegseth compared the timeline of the rescue, from Good Friday to Easter Sunday, to the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Trump’s latest statement drew swift condemnation from Congresswoman Sarah McBride of Delaware, who said in a statement that the president’s remarks were “horrifying, illegal, and genocidal.” McBride said Trump’s threat was “among the most dangerous and appalling” of his political career and warned that “a president cannot be allowed to threaten genocide with the United States military.” She said “threats of war crimes and disregard for human life must be met with accountability under the law” and urged Republicans, alongside Democrats, to use “any and all constitutional powers at our collective disposal to end this illegal war.”

Retired Space Force colonel and Virginia congressional candidate Bree Fram wrote on social media that “the president is threatening genocide. Every member of Congress should be calling for his removal. Now.”

Fram, who was the highest-ranking transgender person promoted to colonel before her forced retirement due to Trump’s ban on trans service members, elaborated in a phone interview with The Advocate.

“If what the president calls for are war crimes or violations of international law, then the people he’s calling on to do these acts could be held criminally liable for them at some future date,” Fram said.

She said such orders could create lasting “moral injury” for service members and place them in an untenable position. “That is not a position any president, any secretary of defense, or commander should ever be putting their people in,” she said.

She also warned that Trump’s actions could make Americans less safe by provoking retaliation. “He is making Americans less safe,” Fram said, pointing to the risk of cyberattacks, physical attacks, or harm to captured U.S. service members.

Fram called for an immediate response from lawmakers, including the possibility of impeachment.

“I think every member of Congress needs to be issuing statements that this is something that cannot occur, that genocide is wrong, that this president will be held to account for what he does and what he calls for,” she said. “That should include impeachment for his offenses that he is either calling for or taking action upon.”

Congress is currently out of session, limiting the likelihood of an immediate legislative response.

Under international law, genocide refers to acts intended to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial, or religious group.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with remarks from Rep. Sarah McBride.