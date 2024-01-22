Scroll To Top
Rep. Robert Garcia calls out ‘Trump crime family’ in House speech

Califonia congressman Robert Garcia former president Donald Trump MAGA hat daughter Ivanka son in law Jared Kushner
The California Democrat accused former President Donald Trump and the Kuschners engaging in history’s most significant presidential grift.

Cwnewser

Out California U.S. Rep. Robert Garcia voiced on Thursday serious concerns over financial benefits from foreign governments that former President Donald Trump and his family may have received.

During his speech, Garcia highlighted a House Oversight Committee report that claims the Trump family, particularly Jared Kushner, received financial benefits from governments while Trump was in office. He accused the former president and his family of violating the U.S. Constitution and leveraging their political power for personal gain.

“We have records of 20 foreign governments funding millions through Trump properties and into Donald Trump's pockets while he was president; all in violation of the U.S. Constitution, and this is just the tip of the iceberg,” Garcia said.

Related: Out Democrat Rep. Robert Garcia goes viral with ‘Real Housewives’ Donald Trump critique

Garcia specifically pointed to a $2 billion investment fund received by Kushner from Saudi Arabia shortly after leaving the White House.

In early January, Democrats issued a report detailing an investigation initiated in 2016. It revealed that upon taking office, Trump did not divest from his corporate empire, which included over 500 businesses in at least 25 countries. Instead, he retained ownership and control, effectively allowing foreign powers, including princes and foreign governments, to become his financial patrons, the report states.

It describes an emolument as any advantage, profit, or gain received as a result of one’s employment or office and accuses Trump’s global corporate empire of attracting emoluments, or payments, from foreign governments and sources. The Constitution prohibits presidents from receiving payments or obtaining financial gain from foreign governments.

Trump’s businesses, including luxury hotels and golf resorts worldwide, reportedly collected millions in payments from foreign governments while these governments were engaging with the Trump administration on policy goals.

Specifically, the report concludes that Trump’s businesses received at least $7.8 million in foreign payments from 20 countries during his presidency. These payments to properties like the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., and Trump Tower in New York were not disclosed to Congress for approval, as required by the Constitution.

In his speech, Garcia called for immediate action and accountability for what he termed the “Trump crime family.”

Garcia has been vocal on social media platforms like Threads, where he posted a video of his speech with a caption reiterating his concerns about the Trump family’s alleged misconduct.

He emphasized the need for accountability and transparency, writing, “The corruption is unacceptable, and we must hold the Trump crime family accountable.”

His speech follows Garcia’s viral moment last week, invoking a scene from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City to criticize Trump’s actions during a hearing. He likened Trump’s actions to a reality TV show, and continued to describe Trump's actions in office as the “largest presidential grift in history.”

Cwnewser
Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreAdvocate Magazine - Gio Benitez

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Read Full Bio