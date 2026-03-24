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Georgia court upholds firing of teacher who read LGBTQ+ book to class

An appeals court ruled a school district acted within its rights in terminating Katie Rinderle after she read a gender-inclusive children’s book to her fifth-grade class.

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A teacher in Georgia will remain fired after an appeals court supported her termination.

OLIVER CONTRERAS/AFP via Getty Images

An appeals court has upheld a decision by a Georgia school district to fire a teacher for reading a book promoting LGBTQ+ tolerance.

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The Georgia Court of Appeals ruled that the Cobb County Superior Court properly ruled that a school district was within its rights when it voted 4-3 to terminate Katie Rinderle. The board took that step after the public school teacher in 2023 read My Shadow Is Purple to her fifth-grade class. The court decision follows the Georgia Board of Education, which also upheld the firing.

My Shadow is Purple, a picture book by Scott Stuart, is about a child whose father has a blue shadow and whose mother has a pink one, but their own shadow is purple, a metaphor for gender fluidity. A description on Amazon states: “This story considers gender beyond binary in a vibrant spectrum of color.”

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But that’s the sort of message that can get a teacher fired in the Peach state. Rinderle, though, still has the ability to continue her court fight and appeal the decision of the Georgia Court of Appeals by April 1, according to Atlanta’s Fox affiliate WAGA.

During her legal proceedings, Rinderle said students in the class chose the book to read from a selection of titles she had picked up at a school book fair. But courts found Rinderle violated district policies.

Related: Virginia school board settles lawsuit with students accused of harassing trans classmate

Legal representation for Rinderle has said the decision was wrong and went against recommendations from a team of professional educators.

“I am disappointed in the district’s decision to terminate me for reading an inclusive and affirming book – one that is representative of diverse student identities,” Rinderle previously said in a statement.

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