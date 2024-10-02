NJ Democrat Sue Altman perfectly defends trans athletes: 'We have to respect people'

Women and girls in sports have bigger things to worry about than transgender athletes, Democrat Sue Altman is reminding voters.

The candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in New Jersey's 7th District touched on the topic of trans inclusion in sports at a Thursday town hall in Phillipsburg. As a former basketball player for Columbia University, Altman said that she is supportive of “our trans brothers and sisters” playing on teams that align with their gender identities.



"If we decide as a society that making rules about who is and who isn’t female is more important than giving young children a chance to be on teams and compete and to be part of something bigger than themselves, especially young people who are more susceptible to suicide and bullying, then I think we’ve lost our way a little bit," Altman said, via the New York Post.

In its coverage of Altman's remarks, the New York Post incorrectly denied that transgender people attempt and commit suicide at higher rates than their cisgender peers. The Post only cited one study, which itself concluded that "the proportion of suicides was higher" among trans people.

In reality, Altman's assertions are correct — countless studies demonstrate that trans people face a significantly higher risk of suicide. Even the National Institute of Health recognizes this, citing "discrimination, bullying, and violence" as contributing to the disparity.

Altman continued to emphasize that transgender athletes are not a concern to women in sports, who are continuing to fight for equal pay at higher levels, and equal resources at lower levels.



"As someone who’s been working to advocate for women’s rights and women's sports, I promise you that in the locker rooms of women's sports teams, we’re not super worried about this," she said. "We've been worried about getting equal access to gym time, good referees, good trainers so you don’t get injured, fair shake at scholarships, equal pay at the higher levels."

A recent study funded by the International Olympic Committee undercut the notion that trans women have an advantage over cisgender women in sports, finding that trans women are less similar to cis men than anti-trans voices claim.



In response to those who would question trans athletes, Altman said that she "respect[s]" the "care about girls sports," but that witnessing how the trans people in her life "struggled in adolescence," she believes the need for inclusive spaces must be taken seriously.

"I will let individual sport committees decide the highest, highest level things," she said. "But at the very heart of it, we have to respect people of all genders and give young children, especially young people and adolescents struggling with their gender identity, the chance to compete."