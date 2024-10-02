Scroll To Top
Politics

NJ Democrat Sue Altman perfectly defends trans athletes: 'We have to respect people'

Sue Altman Executive Director at New Jersey Working Families Alliance speaks at a rally Glen Rock City NJ
Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Green New Deal Network

The candidate emphasized that transgender athletes are not a concern to women in sports, who are continuing to fight for equal pay and equal resources.

Women and girls in sports have bigger things to worry about than transgender athletes, Democrat Sue Altman is reminding voters.

The candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in New Jersey's 7th District touched on the topic of trans inclusion in sports at a Thursday town hall in Phillipsburg. As a former basketball player for Columbia University, Altman said that she is supportive of “our trans brothers and sisters” playing on teams that align with their gender identities.

"If we decide as a society that making rules about who is and who isn’t female is more important than giving young children a chance to be on teams and compete and to be part of something bigger than themselves, especially young people who are more susceptible to suicide and bullying, then I think we’ve lost our way a little bit," Altman said, via the New York Post.

In its coverage of Altman's remarks, the New York Post incorrectly denied that transgender people attempt and commit suicide at higher rates than their cisgender peers. The Post only cited one study, which itself concluded that "the proportion of suicides was higher" among trans people.

In reality, Altman's assertions are correct — countless studies demonstrate that trans people face a significantly higher risk of suicide. Even the National Institute of Health recognizes this, citing "discrimination, bullying, and violence" as contributing to the disparity.

Altman continued to emphasize that transgender athletes are not a concern to women in sports, who are continuing to fight for equal pay at higher levels, and equal resources at lower levels.

"As someone who’s been working to advocate for women’s rights and women's sports, I promise you that in the locker rooms of women's sports teams, we’re not super worried about this," she said. "We've been worried about getting equal access to gym time, good referees, good trainers so you don’t get injured, fair shake at scholarships, equal pay at the higher levels."

A recent study funded by the International Olympic Committee undercut the notion that trans women have an advantage over cisgender women in sports, finding that trans women are less similar to cis men than anti-trans voices claim.

In response to those who would question trans athletes, Altman said that she "respect[s]" the "care about girls sports," but that witnessing how the trans people in her life "struggled in adolescence," she believes the need for inclusive spaces must be taken seriously.

"I will let individual sport committees decide the highest, highest level things," she said. "But at the very heart of it, we have to respect people of all genders and give young children, especially young people and adolescents struggling with their gender identity, the chance to compete."

If you or someone you know needs mental health resources and support, please call, text, or chat with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline or visit988lifeline.org for 24/7 access to free and confidential services. Trans Lifeline, designed for transgender or gender-nonconforming people, can be reached at (877) 565-8860. The lifeline also provides resources to help with other crises, such as domestic violence situations. The Trevor Project Lifeline, for LGBTQ+ youth (ages 24 and younger), can be reached at (866) 488-7386. Users can also access chat services at TheTrevorProject.org/Help or text START to 678678.

PoliticsEducationYouthNewsNew JerseyTransgenderSports
Politics
30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
