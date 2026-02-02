The Customs and Border Patrol agents who fatally shot Alex Pretti have been identified.

Jesus Ochoa, 43, and Raymundo Gutierrez, 35, were named in federal documents obtained by ProPublica as the officers who killed Pretti, a 37-year-old VA nurse who was observing operations in Minneapolis on January 24. Both have since been placed on administrative leave, keeping their benefits and pay intact.

Pretti’s death followed another fatal shooting by ICE in January, when queer mother Renee Nicole Good was killed by agent Jonathan Ross. Both killings come as the Trump administration deployed nearly 3,000 federal agents in Minnesota as part of an aggressive crackdown on supposed fraud.

Gregory Bovino, who has overseen "Operation Metro Surge," and an unspecified number of agents have been ordered out of the state seemingly in response to Pretti's killing. Donald Trump has since dispatched the so-called "border czar" Tom Homan to take over operations.

Here's everything we know so far about Ochoa and Gutierrez, one of whom is a registered Republican and avid gun-lover.

Who is Jesus Ochoa? Ochoa, who is also from South Texas, became a Border Patrol agent in 2018 after receiving a degree in criminal justice degree from the University of Texas-Pan American, his ex-wife Angelica Ochoa told ProPublica. Records show he is a registered Republican who actively votes in elections. Angelica said that Ochoa had always fantasized about becoming a Border Patrol agent. She divorced him in 2021 after he had grown increasingly obsessed with firearms, with her estimating that he owned about 25 rifles, pistols, and shotguns collectively at the time of their separation.

Who is Raymundo Gutierrez? Not much is known about Gutierrez, who is also from South Texas. He joined CBP’s Office of Field Operations in 2014 as part of a special response team, which is similar to a SWAT unit.

What do we know about Alex Pretti's shooting? While Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem and Homeland Security advisor Stephen Miller have claimed that Pretti brandished his firearm at agents, multiple videos show that is not true — instead Pretti attempted to help a woman who was being pepper-sprayed before ICE agents wrestled him to the ground. While Pretti was restrained on the ground, agents took his holstered firearm, which he had a legal permit to carry. Once he was unarmed, an unidentified weapon held by one of the agents discharged, and two agents now identified as Ochoa and Gutierrez responded by shooting Pretti at least ten times.