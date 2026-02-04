Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Trump administration's denial of gender-affirming care to federal employees is unlawful, says LGBTQ+ group

If the EEOC doesn't resolve the issue, the Human Rights Campaign Foundation and its legal partners will take the Trump administration to court.

EEOC complaint folder

The complaint, filed Tuesday, asserts that the denial of this coverage violates Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Alicia97/Shutterstock

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation has taken the next step in litigation over denial of gender-affirming care coverage to federal employees by filing a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

The complaint, filed Tuesday, asserts that the denial of this coverage violates Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Title VII forbids sex discrimination in employment, including the terms, conditions, and privileges of employment. The Supreme Court ruled in 2020 in Bostock v. Clayton County that discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity falls under the definition of sex discrimination.

Related: Congress members demand that EEOC address gender identity discrimination

The foundation, an arm of HRC, and the law firms Correia & Puth and Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll filed the complaint on behalf of federal workers. Last year, the U.S. Office of Personnel Management sent a letter to insurance carriers last year saying that as of 2026, “chemical and surgical modification of an individual’s sex traits through medical interventions (to include ‘gender transition’ services)” would no longer be covered under the Federal Employee Health Benefits and Postal Service Health Benefits plans. There is a narrow exception for people who are mid-treatment.

The HRC Foundation and the law firms filed a complaint with OPM last month, and OPM had 30 days to respond before they could file a complaint with the EEOC. That did not resolve the issue, so the lawyers filed the EEOC complaint. The EEOC now has 180 days to resolve it before the lawyers take the case to federal court. They are seeking class action status in the case, which means any ruling would apply to all federal workers and dependents who are affected. An administrative judge may decide in the coming months whether the matter can proceed on a class basis.

The EEOC, under Donald Trump’s administration, has already proved to be unfriendly to transgender and nonbinary people. EEOC Chair Andrea Lucas, appointed by Trump in 2020 and named chair by him last year, has said that under her watch, the agency would not advocate for trans and nonbinary people, in keeping with Trump’s “two sexes” executive order.

In January, the agency rescinded LGBTQ-inclusive guidance about what workplace harassment looks like and how to fight it. Lucas has a narrow view of the Bostock decision, claiming it applies only to hiring and firing, not to the workplace environment. The EEOC has only three commissioners now when it is supposed to have five. It has a 2-1 Republican majority, as Trump fired two Democratic commissioners.

Related: Lawsuit challenges EEOC's failure to investigate anti-transgender discrimination

The HRC Foundation and its partners say they are committed to fighting the gender-affirming care ban. “The Trump administration is weaponizing medical care to push transgender public servants and their families out of their jobs and back into the closet,” HRC Foundation President Kelley Robinson said in a press release. “This policy is textbook discrimination, and we will continue to advance this litigation until our federal employees and their families get the respect, care and dignity they deserve.”

“The federal government is supposed to be a model employer, ensuring that federal employees are free from prohibited personnel practices,” added Cathy Harris of Correia & Puth. “Instead, OPM’s policy prohibiting health care for transgender employees is direct evidence of discrimination, plain and simple.”

u.s. supreme courtandrea lucasbostock v. clayton countycivil rights actdonald trumpequal employment opportunity commissiongender-affirming carehealth carehuman rights campaignoffice of personnel managementtitle viitransgender

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

Nicki Minaj Donald Trump
Transgender

Nicki Minaj attacks trans kids—again

The MAGA-ified singer appeared on The Katie Miller Podcast where she turned her ire on California Governor Gavin Newsom and transgender youth.

Westchester County Courthouse
Transgender Health

New York jury finds psychologist and surgeon didn't follow best practices in gender-affirming care case

The plaintiff's lawyer said it wasn't a referendum on gender-affirming care, but a question of adhering to guidelines for providing it.

Brantley Gilbert Kid Rock Lee Brice

Turning Point USA's halftime lineup: All the musicians taking the stage

Turning Point USA is organizing a show headlined by Kid Rock for right-wingers upset with Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Luke and Brent Ganger
National

Renee Good was 'beautiful American,' 'unapologetically hopeful,' brothers tell Congress

They and others who've suffered at the hands of immigration authorities testified at a forum Tuesday.

More For You

Trump to close Kennedy Center after takeover. Here’s everything we know

Kennedy Center

Kennedy Center

007Nii/Shutterstock
The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., will close in July for two years, Donald Trump announced Sunday, saying the center needs renovations. But its reputation is what seems to need renovation, given that major acts have canceled and ticket sales have tanked since Trump took over the once-esteemed venue. Open since 1971, it had already undergone a renovation and expansion in 2019. Here’s what’s happened to the center in the past year. Keep Reading →

Texas A&M eliminates women’s and gender studies degree program

Texas A&M logo

Texas A&M University is eliminating its women’s and gender studies degree program because of low enrollment and cost.

University of College/Shuttershock.com
Texas A&M University announced Friday that it is eliminating its women’s and gender studies degree program. Keep Reading →

Disability groups are standing united for trans rights. That hasn’t always been the case

Women in wheelchair at LGBTQ+ pride celebration

Trans people are protected from discrimination by the same laws as those with disabilities. Trump's new rule could change that.

Beata Janeczko/Shuttershock
This story was originally reported by Sara Luterman of The 19th. Meet Sara and read more of their reporting on gender, politics and policy. Keep Reading →

Los Angeles mayor blasts DOJ’s Don Lemon prosecution after judge frees journalist without bail

los angeles mayor karen bass

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass was highly critical of the Trump Justice Department's prosecution of journalist Don Lemon.

Mario Tama/Getty Images
Out journalist Don Lemon was released without bail Friday after a federal court hearing in Los Angeles, as Mayor Karen Bass, a Democrat, sharply criticized the Justice Department’s case against him and warned that the prosecution marks a dangerous escalation in the Trump administration’s confrontation with the press. Keep Reading →

DOJ releases 3 million pages of Epstein files, taking in 180,000 images and 2,000 videos

DOJ releases 3 million pages of Epstein files, taking in 180,000 images and 2,000 videos

U.S. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche announced on Friday that the DOJ was releasing more than three million pages from the Jeffrey Epstein files, along with photos and videos, adding fuel to a political drama putting pressure on President Donald Trump.

Alex Wroblewski / AFP via Getty Images
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Justice released more than 3 million pages of documents Friday related to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Keep Reading →
@ 2026 Equal Entertainment LLC. All Rights reserved