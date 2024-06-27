Scroll To Top
Politics

What to expect from tonight's presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump

Joe Biden and Donald Trump
Consolidated News/Shutterstock

The debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump will likely include a policy emphasis from one and personal attacks from another.

trudestress

President Joe Biden and Donald Trump will engage tonight in the first presidential debate of 2024. It’s the earliest one ever and the first one between a current and former president, and there are some new wrinkles. There will be no audience, and each participant’s microphone will be muted while the other is speaking, so they can’t talk over each other.

The debate will begin at 9 p.m. Eastern on CNN. Jake Tapper and Dana Bash will moderate. Here’s what to expect.

Biden will likely highlight his record, such as passing the American Recovery Act, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, actions on climate change, and more. Biden needs to “make it clear who is on the side of the working families of this country,” U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders told CNN.

The moderators may well bring up Trump’s recent felony convictions and the other charges he faces, along with his comments about wanting to be a dictator and punish his political opponents. He will probably say the courts are persecuting him, and as for the “dictator” statement, he pretty much confirmed that even when the Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity tried to give him an out. Tapper and Bash also may ask about the Christian nationalist, anti-LGBTQ+ agenda laid out in Project 2025, a blueprint for the next conservative president. Biden, meanwhile, happens to be the most pro-LGBTQ+ president in history.

Trump will probably downplay the issue of abortion, saying it’s left to the states now and that’s fine, although we’ve seen the damage done in the states that ban or severely restrict the procedure. The moderators may bring up the possibility of a national ban on abortion or restrictions on contraception, which are be deeply unpopular with voters, and Trump will try sidestep the issue. Biden will undoubtedly emphasize his pro-choice record.

Trump likely will make much of Biden’s age, even though Trump is only three years younger than Biden. “Any misstep, meandering statement or lost thought on the debate stage [by Biden] will be heavily scrutinized or even distorted by allies of Trump,” CNN notes. But Trump allies, of course, ignore the many servings of bizarre word salad the former president has delivered. And Trump has even said that Biden will be on performance-enhancing drugs, something for which there is no evidence.

The wars in Gaza and Ukraine — which Trump claims wouldn’t have started if he was still in office — are certain to come up, along with immigration and inflation.

LGBTQ+ activists are speaking out ahead of the debate. “This election is not simply about two candidates. It is about two different visions for our country,” said a statement from Kelley Robinson, president of the Human Rights Campaign. “And those visions will be on display tonight. On the one hand, you have twice-impeached, forever disgraced, convicted felon Donald Trump, who is hellbent on burning democracy to the ground and installing a Christian Nationalist regime that would terrorize our families and trample our freedoms. And on the other, you have President Biden, the most pro-equality President in American history, who is dedicated to building an Administration that looks like America and serves the people everyday. Over and over again, the American people have made clear that they value equality, dignity, and freedom. They will hear a commitment to those values from one man onstage tonight: President Joe Biden.”

PoliticsYahoo Feed
abortion rightscnnjoe bidenpoliticiansdana bashdonald trumpeconomyelection 2024immigrationjake tapperpresidential debateproject 2025
trudestress
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - HuluOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Arthur Nory; Gus Kenworthy; Gabriel Santana
People

25 pics of hot, shirtless celebs just to remind us of warmer weather

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

13 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

Photo Gallery Sexy Gay Men Elksa Glasgow Scotland
Photography

21+ steamy photos of Scotland’s finest gay men in Elska Glasgow

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell trans man George Schappell
Obituaries

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell and trans man George Schappell dead at 62

Latest Stories

Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Read Full Bio