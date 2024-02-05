Pastor refuses to 'repent' after network drops him for giving advice on a queer wedding

Homophobes and transphobes are eating their own after a pastor gave advice on his radio show that other anti-LGBTQ+ pundits have deemed to be too accepting.

Alistair Begg was removed from hosting his podcast on the Christian network, American Family Radio, after clips from a September episode recirculated online, in which he advised a grandmother to attend her grandson's wedding to a transgender person.

"Well, here’s the thing: your love for them may catch them off guard, but your absence will simply reinforce the fact that they said, These people are what I always thought: judgmental, critical, unprepared to countenance anything," Begg said, adding that as long as the grandson knew she is not "affirming" his life choices, "then I suggest that you do go to the ceremony, and I suggest that you buy them a gift."

The American Family Association said in a statement to Fox News Tuesday that "members of our leadership team held a call with Alistair Begg’s team and were unsuccessful in convincing them of his error."

"At American Family Association, we believe it to be an act of unfaithfulness to God to attend a ceremony that celebrates any union outside of the biblical model of marriage as being between one man and one woman," the organization said. "As a result of this, we will no longer air Pastor Alistair Begg’s Truth for Life program."

Begg doubled down on his advice in a sermon Sunday while also doubling down on his homophobia. He insisted to an audience at his church that "I'm not ready to repent over this. I don't have to," while also maintaining "the only place for sexual relationships is within a heterosexual, monogamous relationship between one man and one woman, for life."

“What happens to homosexual people, in my ‘experience,’ is that they are either reviled or they are affirmed," he stated. "The Christian has to say we will not treat you in either of those ways. We cannot revile you, but we cannot affirm you. And the reason that we can’t revile you is the same reason why we can’t affirm you, because of the Bible, because of God’s love, because of His grace, because of His goodness.”