Scroll To Top
Religion

Pastor refuses to 'repent' after network drops him for giving advice on a queer wedding

Pastor Alistair Begg
youtube @truthforlife1

And no, the pastor wasn't even supportive of the wedding.

Homophobes and transphobes are eating their own after a pastor gave advice on his radio show that other anti-LGBTQ+ pundits have deemed to be too accepting.

Alistair Begg was removed from hosting his podcast on the Christian network, American Family Radio, after clips from a September episode recirculated online, in which he advised a grandmother to attend her grandson's wedding to a transgender person.

"Well, here’s the thing: your love for them may catch them off guard, but your absence will simply reinforce the fact that they said, These people are what I always thought: judgmental, critical, unprepared to countenance anything," Begg said, adding that as long as the grandson knew she is not "affirming" his life choices, "then I suggest that you do go to the ceremony, and I suggest that you buy them a gift."

The American Family Association said in a statement to Fox News Tuesday that "members of our leadership team held a call with Alistair Begg’s team and were unsuccessful in convincing them of his error."

"At American Family Association, we believe it to be an act of unfaithfulness to God to attend a ceremony that celebrates any union outside of the biblical model of marriage as being between one man and one woman," the organization said. "As a result of this, we will no longer air Pastor Alistair Begg’s Truth for Life program."

Begg doubled down on his advice in a sermon Sunday while also doubling down on his homophobia. He insisted to an audience at his church that "I'm not ready to repent over this. I don't have to," while also maintaining "the only place for sexual relationships is within a heterosexual, monogamous relationship between one man and one woman, for life."

“What happens to homosexual people, in my ‘experience,’ is that they are either reviled or they are affirmed," he stated. "The Christian has to say we will not treat you in either of those ways. We cannot revile you, but we cannot affirm you. And the reason that we can’t revile you is the same reason why we can’t affirm you, because of the Bible, because of God’s love, because of His grace, because of His goodness.”

From Your Site Articles
ReligionMediaHomophobiaMarriage EqualityChristianityYahoo Feed
alistair beggamerican family associationamerican family radiochristianityfox newsgay marriagehomophobialgbtq+ communitylgbtq+ rightsmarriage equalitypastorradio networkreligionsermontransgendertransphobiawedding
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

Bret LaBelle and Chris Stanley
People
Badge
gallery

​27-Year Age Gap Is No Match for Love Say Chris Stanley & Bret LaBelle

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.
News
Badge
gallery

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a staff writer at the Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel 'Someone Else's Stars', and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a staff writer at the Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel 'Someone Else's Stars', and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio