Scroll To Top
Sports

Watch these two women's hockey fans get engaged on ice in the cutest way

women hockey fans engaged on ice
instagram @pwhl_boston

When given the chance to take a shot on goal during intermission, two women took the chance to surprise the audience — and each other.

As PWHL Boston grabbed its spot in the playoffs, two fans grabbed viewers' hearts with a surprise on-ice proposal.

The sold-out game at the University of Massachusetts Lowell's Tsongas Center briefly paused Saturday night to give fans the chance to take a shot on goal from center ice. When it was one couple's turn, the two women took the opportunity to surprise the audience — and each other.

As one woman took her shot, her girlfriend took out a small box and lowered to one knee. The woman taking the shot didn't see her at first as she celebrated her goal, but as soon as she looked back, she dropped her stick in surprise. She then lowered to one knee herself, and took out a ring of her own to propose with.

Shocked, the first woman to propose covered her mouth and nodded, and the two embraced in a tender kiss. A PWHL official then skated over to gift the couple a bouquet of flowers as they exchanged rings, all while the crowd roared.

"THEY BOTH SAID YES," PWHL Boston wrote accompanying a video of the heartwarming moment posted to Instagram. "Congratulations Gaby and Nicole on your engagement!"

Comments celebrating the engagement poured in, including one from out tennis legend Billie Jean King, who told the couple "Congratulations!" The Providence Bruins, minor league team to the NHL Boston Bruins, also congratulated the two.

PWHL Boston clinched its playoff spot in the Saturday game after a 4-3 victory over PWHL Montréal, where defender Kaleigh Fratkin scored the game-winning goal with just 1:20 remaining in the third period. The team now advances to the first-ever Walter Cup championship in the league's inaugural season.

PWHL Boston also held its first Pride Night during their April 18 game against PWHL Toronto, in which out forward Jamie Lee Rattray was featured. She told The Hockey News after the team's 2-1 victory that team support goes a long way towards making fans feel welcome.

“It was really cool seeing all the rainbow signs and all the representation here tonight,” Rattray said. “It just shows that we’ve been able to create this safe space for everybody in hockey. I hope we can continue to do that for everybody, not just on Pride Nights.”

From Your Site Articles
SportsYahoo FeedWomenVideoLesbian
billie jean kingboston bruinsdouble proposalengagementhockeyjamie lee rattraykaleigh fratkinpride nightprofessional women's hockey leagueproposalprovidence bruinspwhlpwhl bostonpwhl montrealpwhl torontosportssurprise proposaltsongas centerumassuniversity of massachusetts lowellviral videowalter cupwalter cup playoffswomen athleteswomen's hockeywomen's sportsnews
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
Iowa Capitol Building Progress Pride Flag LGBTQ Rights
Politics
Badge
gallery

These Are the 5 States With the Smallest Percentage of LGBTQ+ People

Arthur Nory; Gus Kenworthy; Gabriel Santana
People

25 pics of hot, shirtless celebs just to remind us of warmer weather

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a staff writer at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a staff writer at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio