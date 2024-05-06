Watch these two women's hockey fans get engaged on ice in the cutest way

As PWHL Boston grabbed its spot in the playoffs, two fans grabbed viewers' hearts with a surprise on-ice proposal.

The sold-out game at the University of Massachusetts Lowell's Tsongas Center briefly paused Saturday night to give fans the chance to take a shot on goal from center ice. When it was one couple's turn, the two women took the opportunity to surprise the audience — and each other.

As one woman took her shot, her girlfriend took out a small box and lowered to one knee. The woman taking the shot didn't see her at first as she celebrated her goal, but as soon as she looked back, she dropped her stick in surprise. She then lowered to one knee herself, and took out a ring of her own to propose with.

Shocked, the first woman to propose covered her mouth and nodded, and the two embraced in a tender kiss. A PWHL official then skated over to gift the couple a bouquet of flowers as they exchanged rings, all while the crowd roared.