Bobby Berk to Exit Queer Eye After Eighth Season

Bobby Berk to Exit Queer Eye After Eighth Season

The design guru Bobby Berk expressed heartfelt gratitude to fans as he prepares for his final season.

Netflix’s beloved series Queer Eye is facing a pivotal change as Bobby Berk, a central member of the show’s Fab Five, announced his departure after the upcoming eighth season.

In an emotional Instagram post to his over 2.9 million followers on Monday, 42-year-old Berk conveyed his deep appreciation for the Queer Eye community.

“To the Queer Eye Community who have become family to me,” Berk began, reflecting on the “absolutely surreal” love and dedication he’s received over the last six years. He highlighted the profound impact of the show on both its participants and himself, expressing gratitude for the lessons in “kindness, love, and acceptance.”

Berk’s role on Queer Eye, where he showcased his expertise in interior design, has been a journey of personal and communal growth. The Fab Five, comprising Tan France, 40, with his fashion savvy; Antoni Porowski, 39, as the food and wine connoisseur; Karamo Brown, 43, with his culture and lifestyle insights; and Jonathan Van Ness, 36, the grooming expert, have been transforming lives since 2018 with their unique blend of skills and emotional support.

Berk’s announcement concluded with “#foreverthefab5.”

His Queer Eye co-stars showed support: Porowski echoed the sentiment with “#foreverthefab5 indeed, and don’t forget it,” Van Ness shared his affection with three red heart emojis, and Brown said, “@bobby we are #ForeverTheFab5 | no matter what. I’m about to be a[t] Netflix’s door & emails telling them you can’t leave! Who is coming with me? I love you!”

Varietyreports that season 8 of Queer Eye will premiere on January 24, 2024, set in New Orleans. Netflix has also renewed the series for a ninth season in Las Vegas.

The show, celebrated for its LGBTQ+ representation, has garnered critical acclaim, winning 10 Emmy Awards, including five consecutive wins for Outstanding Structured Reality Program from 2018 to 2022.

