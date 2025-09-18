In canceling Jimmy Kimmel, Trump’s censorship regime guts free speech

Jimmy Kimmel has been silenced .

Not for glorifying violence. Not for mocking tragedy but for telling the truth. ABC’s suspension of Jimmy Kimmel Live! is nothing short of a political execution carried out under the banner of corporate cowardice and wrapped in a sudden “gotcha” culture that has sinisterly sprung from the murder of Charlie Kirk .

This slap at Kimmel is how censorship takes root. It’s when a late-night comic delivers a stinging critique. The “informant society” that is MAGA howls, then Donald Trump’s censorship flexes its arm, and a network folds. And networks folding to Trump is now the modus operandi of major media.

These signals are unmistakable. Say something sharp about the wrong person, and you will be erased. Or worse than that. You will be destroyed. You will be marked. You will be labeled as someone who extols violence.

Kimmel didn’t celebrate Charlie Kirk’s death — he, in fact, condemned it last week. The murder was horrific, and it demands sober condemnation. But Kimmel’s offense was speaking plainly, without any mention of violence. And he gets railed. Punished. Silenced. Censored.

But what about the falsehoods that exploded in the hours afterward of Kirk’s shooting? A trans woman enduring hate for being falsely accused of his killing. The grotesque smears that tried to pin the crime on transgender people, who Kirk vehemently attacked . The baseless narrative about trans involvement pushed immediately after the tragedy, for political points. That was cruelty. The New York Post frothed at the mouth with sensational headlines — lies, hurtful lies — and all of them get to keep on lying.

No one is attacking, firing, or punishing anyone who screamed "murderers" at trans people after Kirk died.

Kimmel’s rebuttal was honesty. And yet honesty is what got him yanked off the air. Lies and violent rhetoric fill right-wing media, podcasts, and social media. And nary a word is spoken. And yet, when it’s from someone who Trump deems “dangerous”, it’s an all-out war. This time, at Kimmel, it’s coming from many fronts.

What’s happening here is no accident. The Federal Communications Commission chair signaled his displeasure, Nexstar affiliates lined up behind the outrage, and ABC caved. This isn’t accountability. Far, far from it. It’s a purge of anyone Trump deems the enemy.

When regulators and station groups enforce partisan standards, they become tools of censorship, not guardians of the public interest. The danger isn’t subtle. It’s systemic, and it’s going to keep spreading. Just watch what’s going on around this country right now with Kirk’s death.

Even the troops have been warned . Reports say service members are being threatened with consequences if they speak out critically about Kirk. Those are the very people who defend our freedoms, and they are now being told to guard their words or risk reprisal. Politico says that the Kirk watch has “startled troops, who fear an increasing stranglehold on what they’re allowed to say.”

If our troops are afraid to practice free speech, God help us.

If comedians and soldiers alike are intimidated into silence, then “free speech” in America is no longer a principle. It’s a privilege granted only to those who flatter Donald Trump, who say what he says, believe in what he does, laugh when he laughs, and attack when he says, “ Stand back and stand by .”

We’ve seen this before, and we were shocked. Stephen Colbert’s late-night empire was canceled under the flimsy cover of “financial restructuring.” Right! It was Paramount/CBS that was afraid that the same Trump FCC would nullify its mega-dollar deal. So it put Colbert’s head on a platter and presented it to King Donald.

And ABC already caved to Trump by wrongly setting his suit in December, before he was sworn in, against anchor George Stephanopoulos. It was sickening, and it started the domino effect.

Now Kimmel joins him as the next target in a campaign to black out dissent from the airwaves. Each time a network caves, the boundaries of what can be said shrink further, and the cost of speaking out rises higher.

The right wing screamed at the left about “cancel culture.” What a bunch of phonies. This isn’t cancel culture, because cancel culture is messy, chaotic, and sometimes cruel, but it’s organic. What’s happening here is ordered, weaponized, state-endorsed censorship.

And the hypocrisy is galling. The same MAGA crowd that screamed about “woke mobs” now cheers when a critic is silenced. They’ve swapped free speech for enforced speech and are using the guise of civility as a cudgel, and “respect for free speech” as a bludgeon.

This is about more than a late-night show. It’s about whether criticism of power remains possible in a country that is rapidly sliding toward authoritarianism.

If jokes and monologues are grounds for erasure, then satire dies, dissent dies, and democracy dies. And if America shrugs this off, the last independent voices on our airwaves will soon vanish, leaving only a single, state-approved narrative.

And to think this all picked up steam because a right-wing extremist named Charlie Kirk preached free speech. If they truly wanted to honor his memory, then they would immediately stop this madness.

