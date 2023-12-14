Scroll To Top
World

Argentina's New President Alarms LGBTQ+ Activists With Closure of Diversity Ministry

Javier Milei Argentina New President
Image: Tomas Cuesta/Getty Images

Javier Milei is proving to be Trumpian, as predicted.

trudestress

Javier Milei, the new, far-right president of Argentina, has eliminated the nation’s Women, Gender and Diversity Ministry.

Then-President Alberto Fernández had created the ministry in 2019. Its duties will now be turned over to the Ministry of Human Capital, the Washington Bladereports.

Milei, who has been likened to Donald Trump, “has created a new government structure that has raised concerns, especially among LGBTQ rights activists in the country that has been at the vanguard of expanding rights to sexual and gender minorities,” the Blade notes.

Milei’s action shows he does not consider women’s and LGBTQ+ issues to be high-priority, Congressman Esteban Paulón told the Blade.

“These are extremely relevant issues that are lost when losing institutionality because the state stops allocating resources, stops investing, and above all stops sending a clear message to society that these are relevant issues,” Paulón said. “They are issues that the state has to deal with and society has to commit to modify, and the truth is that if we do not fight against the structure of patriarchy that is so settled in capitalism, we will not be able to fight against so many other inequalities.”

Getting rid of the ministry had been one of Milei’s campaign promises. He also has eliminated the Education, Culture, Labor and Social Development Ministries, slashed government spending, and devalued the country’s currency, the peso. International groups have praised his financial measures as a step toward easing Argentina’s out-of-control inflation. But some observers warned that his policies will create pain for the nation’s people.

The moves “will increase inflation, will reduce income, will reduce activity and employment and it will increase poverty,” Martin Rapetti, an economist at the University of Buenos Aires, told The New York Times.

Milei, who was a well-known economist and commentator before becoming president, has called himself an “anarcho-capitalist” who believes the best government is no government. He also has said his country was becoming socialist because it legalized abortion and same-sex marriage.

Milei was elected November 20 and sworn in this past Sunday.

From Your Site Articles
WorldNon-topicsExclude from teaser gridYahoo FeedPolitics
argentinajavier mileilgbtq+ rightscapitalism
trudestress
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreAdvocate Magazine - Gio Benitez

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023
Travel
Badge
gallery

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023

Bret LaBelle and Chris Stanley
People
Badge
gallery

​27-Year Age Gap Is No Match for Love Say Chris Stanley & Bret LaBelle

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Red, White, & Royal Blue Trailer screengrab of the two leads
film
Badge
gallery

Red, White, & Royal Blue’s Steamy, Sexy, & Adorable Trailer Is Finally Here

Jake Foy, Donia Kash, and Luke Macfarlane
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

9 LGBTQ+ Hallmark Stars You Should Know

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

63 Photos of Kamala Harris's 2023 Pride Month Celebration
Pride
Badge
gallery

63 Photos of Kamala Harris's 2023 Pride Month Celebration

Latest Stories

Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring, The Advocate's copy chief, has spent much of her journalistic career covering the LGBT movement. When she's not fielding questions about grammar, spelling, and LGBT history, she's sharing movie trivia or classic rock lyrics.
Trudy Ring, The Advocate's copy chief, has spent much of her journalistic career covering the LGBT movement. When she's not fielding questions about grammar, spelling, and LGBT history, she's sharing movie trivia or classic rock lyrics.
Read Full Bio