Molson Coors beer company abandons DEI after fringe online conservatives complain

Coors Light Beer Cases Stacked Store
The Toidi via Shutterstock

In response to the targeted attacks, the HRC has created an online portal allowing consumers to directly message corporate executives in protest.

Brewing company Molson Coors Beverage Co. is abandoning its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) practices in response to a targeted social media campaign from right-wing extremists.

The company sent a notice to employees on Tuesday that revealed it will no longer have specific “representation goals” for its employees and suppliers, nor will it be participating in the Human Rights Campaign's (HRC) corporate equality index (CEI), in which it previously had a perfect rating. It will also no longer be sponsoring events such as Pride celebrations.

Far-right conspiracy theorist and failed filmmaker Robby Starbuck took credit for the company's decision, writing on Twitter/X that he had "messaged executives from [Coors] to let them know that I planned to expose their woke policies."

Starbuck has used his over half a million followers the platform to target companies and bully them into dropping DEI, notoriously succeeding with John Deere and Tractor Supply earlier this year, and recently with Jack Daniel's, Harley Davidson, and Lowe's Home Improvement. Starbuck also believes, among other things, that chemicals turn children LGBTQ+ and that the COVID-19 vaccine caused beloved Friends actor Matthew Perry's death (neither are true).

In response to the targeted attacks, the HRC has created an online portal allowing those disappointed with the companies' decisions to directly message corporate executives in protest. The prewritten statement tells the corporations: "You just made a major decision for your company, because one internet troll got you scared!"

A recent survey of LGBTQ+ adults from the HRC and Community Marketing & Insights, Inc found that over 80 percent would boycott a company that rolled back DEI initiatives,including stopping shopping at, utilizing, and/or purchasing its services. More than 75.7 percentsaid they would have a less favorable opinion of that company, and over half (52.5 percent) would urge others to boycott the company, including by posting negative company reviews and sharing their concerns on social media.

“The LGBTQ+ community is an economic powerhouse, and we want to work for and support companies who support us," Orlando Gonzales, HRC’s Senior Vice President of Programs, Research, and Training, said in a statement. "Attacks on DEI initiatives are shortsighted and make our workplaces less safe and less inclusive for hard-working Americans of all demographics and backgrounds."

"This new data confirms that companies like Molson Coors, Ford, and others that abandon their values and backtrack from commitments to diversity, equity, and inclusion risk losing both top employee talent and consumer dollars," he continued.

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
