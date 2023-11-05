Scroll To Top
Crime

Killer Gets Double Life Sentence for Gay App Stabbings, Decapitation

yousef palani arrest murder Michael Snee Aidan Moffitt
Images: Twitter/X @PaulQuinnNews via @VirginMediaNews; Family Photos via BBC News

One of his victims was stabbed 43 times, then beheaded.

A man in Ireland was sentenced to two life sentences for the horrific murders of two gay men he targeted on gay dating apps, the BBC and other outlets reported. Police say the man had consensual sex with his victims before killing them, attacking them due to an antigay bias.

Yousef Palani, 23, of Sligo, pleaded guilty last year to the murders of Aidan Moffitt, 42, and Michael Snee, 58. Both victims were found bound and suffering from dozens of stab wounds. Moffitt was also decapitated, and his head was placed on a bed facing the door. Palani also pleaded guilty to stabbing Anthony Burke, 50, about the face, leaving him blind in one eye.

Palani was sentenced to two life sentences for the murders, plus an additional 20 years for the attack on Burke by judge Mary Ellen Ring at the Central Criminal Court late last month. The sentences are to run concurrently. Ring said she handed down the harsh sentences to prevent any further acts of “unspeakable violence” by Palani, who told police he would have killed again if not arrested.

All three attacks took place during a four-day period last year starting on Sunday, April 9, when he attacked Burke. Despite losing his eyesight from multiple stab wounds to the face, Burke was able to escape because he refused to be tied up by Palani.

The next day on April 10, Palani attacked and killed Moffitt, stabbing him 43 times before decapitating the older man. His body was found with his hands tied behind his back and a knife placed in his hand.

Two days later on April 12, Palani killed Snee. His body was found bound and suffering from 25 stab wounds mostly to the head.

Palani was arrested the next day on April 13.

He at first denied involvement in the crimes, but later freely admitted to the Gardaí (Ireland’s national police) that he used gay dating apps to specifically target single gay Irish men who also lived alone.

“It would have to be their own house, and they had to be alone, you can’t be hurting kids or women,” the Irish Independentreported Palani told arresting officers.

“Are you sure you are 100pc Irish?” Palani messaged one intended victim.

The Gardaí said Palani claimed he was suffering from mental illness and that he was not gay.

“I can get angry very quick,” he told the Gardaí after his arrest, adding, “I want to tell you at this time I was mentally ill. I heard voices. They told me to do it.”

Police say Palani exaggerated his mental health issues and pointed to evidence showing he had engaged in consensual sex with his victims. Burke also said Palani had engaged in consensual sexual activity with him on a previous day. Police were able to find a semen sample at the scene.

From Your Site Articles
CrimeWorldIrelandYahoo Feed
aidan moffittanthony burkegay dating appsgay menirelandmental illnessmichael sneesligoyousef palani
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

COMING UP SOON ON THE ADVOCATE CHANNEL:

Watch the untold LGBTQ+ stories of NEW HOPE, PA!

Five short documentaries that capture the diversity & rich history of its deeply rooted LGBTQ+ community.


Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Magazine - Gio BenitezAdvocate Channel - Queer Cuts

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023
Travel
Badge
gallery

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023

Bret LaBelle and Chris Stanley
People
Badge
gallery

​27-Year Age Gap Is No Match for Love Say Chris Stanley & Bret LaBelle

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Red, White, & Royal Blue Trailer screengrab of the two leads
film
Badge
gallery

Red, White, & Royal Blue’s Steamy, Sexy, & Adorable Trailer Is Finally Here

Jake Foy, Donia Kash, and Luke Macfarlane
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

9 LGBTQ+ Hallmark Stars You Should Know

Jake Daniels
People
Badge
gallery

Gay Soccer Star Jake Daniels, 18, Shares About His Partner, 46

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

63 Photos of Kamala Harris's 2023 Pride Month Celebration
Pride
Badge
gallery

63 Photos of Kamala Harris's 2023 Pride Month Celebration

Men in Love
Photography
Badge
gallery

13 Historic Photos of Men in Love, 1850s to 1950s

Man with hate symbols on his vest
News

KKK Members in Kentucky Pull Gun on LGBTQ+ Activists — Police Let Them Go

Latest Stories