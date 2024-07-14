Scroll To Top
Crime

Victim killed during Trump assassination attempt identified as former Pennsylvania firefighter

Aftermath of Trump rally in Pennsylvania that was the site of an attempted assassination attempt on the former president
Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Corey Comperatore had just turned 50, his sister wrote on social media.

@wgacooper

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro identified the victim killed in the assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump. Corey Comperatore was a local firefighter.

The governor made the announcement Sunday, according to CNN.

“I just spoke to Corey’s wife and Corey’s two daughters,” Shapiro said. “Corey was a girl dad. Corey was a firefighter. Corey went to church every Sunday. Cory loved his community. Most especially, Cory loved his family.”

“I asked Corey’s wife if it would be okay for me to share that we spoke. She said ‘yes.’ She also asked that I share with all of you that Corey died a hero,” Shapiro added. “Corey dove on his family to protect them last night at this rally.”

Related: Gay Rep. Ritchie Torres joins bipartisan demand for investigation into Trump assassination attempt

Local media also reported that Comperatore's family had posted on social media about this death.

“The PA Trump Rally claimed the life of my brother, Corey Comperatore,” Dawn Comperatore Schafer wrote on Facebook, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. “The hatred for one man took the life of the one man we loved the most.

“He was a hero that shielded his daughters. His wife and girls just lived through the unthinkable and unimaginable. My baby brother just turned 50 and had so much life left to experience. Hatred has no limits and love has no bounds. Pray for my sister-in-law, nieces, my mother, sister, me and his nieces and nephews as this feels like a terrible nightmare but we know it is our painful reality.”

Comperatore served as the former chief of the Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Company, according to the paper.

More than 10,000 people showed up on Saturday to hear Trump speak as he campaigned for the 2024 presidential election. Trump is the presumptive Republican nominee.

The gunman, identified by authorities as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, was killed by Secret Service agents after he began firing. Two other attendees were critically injured. Trump was shot in the ear.

CrimeNon-topicsRM Editors PickYahoo Feed
corey comperatoredonald trumppennsylvania gov josh shapirothomas matthew crooks
@wgacooper
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

13 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

Photo Gallery Sexy Gay Men Elksa Glasgow Scotland
Photography

21+ steamy photos of Scotland’s finest gay men in Elska Glasgow

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell trans man George Schappell
Obituaries

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell and trans man George Schappell dead at 62

Latest Stories

Alex Cooper

Read Full Bio