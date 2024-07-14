Victim killed during Trump assassination attempt identified as former Pennsylvania firefighter

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro identified the victim killed in the assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump. Corey Comperatore was a local firefighter.

The governor made the announcement Sunday, according to CNN.

“I just spoke to Corey’s wife and Corey’s two daughters,” Shapiro said. “Corey was a girl dad. Corey was a firefighter. Corey went to church every Sunday. Cory loved his community. Most especially, Cory loved his family.”

“I asked Corey’s wife if it would be okay for me to share that we spoke. She said ‘yes.’ She also asked that I share with all of you that Corey died a hero,” Shapiro added. “Corey dove on his family to protect them last night at this rally.”

Local media also reported that Comperatore's family had posted on social media about this death.

“The PA Trump Rally claimed the life of my brother, Corey Comperatore,” Dawn Comperatore Schafer wrote on Facebook, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. “The hatred for one man took the life of the one man we loved the most.

“He was a hero that shielded his daughters. His wife and girls just lived through the unthinkable and unimaginable. My baby brother just turned 50 and had so much life left to experience. Hatred has no limits and love has no bounds. Pray for my sister-in-law, nieces, my mother, sister, me and his nieces and nephews as this feels like a terrible nightmare but we know it is our painful reality.”

Comperatore served as the former chief of the Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Company, according to the paper.

More than 10,000 people showed up on Saturday to hear Trump speak as he campaigned for the 2024 presidential election. Trump is the presumptive Republican nominee.

The gunman, identified by authorities as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, was killed by Secret Service agents after he began firing. Two other attendees were critically injured. Trump was shot in the ear.