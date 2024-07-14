Gay Rep. Ritchie Torres joins bipartisan demand for investigation into Trump assassination attempt

U.S. Rep. Ritchie Torres, a gay Democrat from New York , is among a chorus of lawmakers calling for a thorough investigation into what the Federal Bureau of Investigation called an assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday. The shocking event in rural Butler has raised significant concerns over security measures at political events, prompting calls for accountability and improvements by lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

Secret Service agents took down the gunman, who reportedly killed one spectator and injured others, including Trump.

Torres issued a statement emphasizing the need to investigate the security failures that allowed the incident to occur. “The security failures surrounding the attempted assassination of a presidential candidate demand an investigation,” Torres said. “The federal government must constantly learn from security failures in order to avoid repeating them, especially when those failures have implications for the Nation.”

The incident took place shortly after Trump began his speech when multiple gunshots rang out, leading to chaos among the thousands of attendees. Video footage captures Trump reaching for his ear and crouching down as the sound of gunfire filled the rally. Blood could be seen on the right side of his face and ear as Secret Service agents swiftly surrounded him and escorted him off the stage.

According to a witness at the scene who spoke with BBC, bystanders saw the alleged gunman take up his position on the roof of an adjacent building. The witness said they tried to get the attention of law enforcement to no avail.

In response to the shooting, House Republican leaders announced they would hold a hearing with the Secret Service and other federal law enforcement officials. House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, a Kentucky Republican, called on Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle to appear before the hearing.

President Joe Biden , who cut short a weekend in Delaware to return to the White House. He addressed the nation from Rehoboth before flying back to Washington, D.C.

“There’s no place in America for this kind of violence. It’s sick. We cannot allow this to be happening,” Biden said. “I want to thank the Secret Service and all the agencies involved in ensuring the safety of the people. The Trump rally should have been conducted peacefully without any problem.”

Trump praised the Secret Service in a post on his social media platform Truth Social.

“I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania,” he wrote, “Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured.” He said that he was shot in the ear.

Late Saturday, the Republican National Committee announced that the GOP’s national nominating convention in Milwaukee would proceed as planned. It begins on Monday.