Gay Rep. Ritchie Torres joins bipartisan demand for investigation into Trump assassination attempt

Donald Trump and Secret Service agents
Photo by REBECCA DROKE/AFP via Getty Images

Republican candidate Donald Trump is seen with blood on his face surrounded by secret service agents as he is taken off the stage at a campaign event at Butler Farm Show Inc. in Butler, Pennsylvania, July 13, 2024.

Democrats and Republicans have called for a congressional investigation into the deadly shooting at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Cwnewser

U.S. Rep. Ritchie Torres, a gay Democrat from New York, is among a chorus of lawmakers calling for a thorough investigation into what the Federal Bureau of Investigation called an assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday. The shocking event in rural Butler has raised significant concerns over security measures at political events, prompting calls for accountability and improvements by lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

Secret Service agents took down the gunman, who reportedly killed one spectator and injured others, including Trump.

Torres issued a statement emphasizing the need to investigate the security failures that allowed the incident to occur. “The security failures surrounding the attempted assassination of a presidential candidate demand an investigation,” Torres said. “The federal government must constantly learn from security failures in order to avoid repeating them, especially when those failures have implications for the Nation.”

The incident took place shortly after Trump began his speech when multiple gunshots rang out, leading to chaos among the thousands of attendees. Video footage captures Trump reaching for his ear and crouching down as the sound of gunfire filled the rally. Blood could be seen on the right side of his face and ear as Secret Service agents swiftly surrounded him and escorted him off the stage.

According to a witness at the scene who spoke with BBC, bystanders saw the alleged gunman take up his position on the roof of an adjacent building. The witness said they tried to get the attention of law enforcement to no avail.

In response to the shooting, House Republican leaders announced they would hold a hearing with the Secret Service and other federal law enforcement officials. House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, a Kentucky Republican, called on Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle to appear before the hearing.

President Joe Biden, who cut short a weekend in Delaware to return to the White House. He addressed the nation from Rehoboth before flying back to Washington, D.C.

“There’s no place in America for this kind of violence. It’s sick. We cannot allow this to be happening,” Biden said. “I want to thank the Secret Service and all the agencies involved in ensuring the safety of the people. The Trump rally should have been conducted peacefully without any problem.”

Trump praised the Secret Service in a post on his social media platform Truth Social.

“I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania,” he wrote, “Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured.” He said that he was shot in the ear.

Late Saturday, the Republican National Committee announced that the GOP’s national nominating convention in Milwaukee would proceed as planned. It begins on Monday.

The FBI has requested that anybody with information or digital content related to the incident contact fbi.gov/butler.

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
