Scroll To Top
Crime

Not a drag queen: GOP lawmaker in SC pleads guilty to sharing child sex abuse videos

close up shallow focus judge striking gavel and South Carolina State Representative RJ May
Shutterstock Creative; Gage Skidmore via Wikipedia CC BY-SA 3.0
Robert John "RJ" May III, 38, pleaded guilty on Monday to five federal counts of distributing child sexual abuse material.

Republican Robert John "RJ" May III, 38, used the screen name "joebidennnn69" to exchange child sexual abuse material.

We need your help
Your support makes The Advocate's original LGBTQ+ reporting possible. Become a member today to help us continue this work.

A Republican former member of the South Carolina House of Representatives pleaded guilty on Monday to five federal counts of distributing child sexual abuse material.

Robert John "RJ" May III, 38, faces five to 20 years in prison on each charge and a fine of up to $250,000, according to his plea agreement via The Associated Press. He will also have to register as a sex offender.

May agreed to change his plea to guilty on Friday after a hearing in which prosecutors linked him to the uploading and downloading of the files, as well as messages on the app Kik asking for “Bad moms. Bad dads. Bad pre teens.” The prosecution also presented videos obtained from May's laptop that showed him having sex with three girls whom they stated they have not been able to locate, but believe to be underage and paid by May for the acts.

Related: Texas ‘Anti-Grooming’ Republican Resigns After Grooming, Sleeping With 19-Year-Old Staffer

The investigation into May began in Spring, 2024 when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip from Kik that flagged several videos from the username “joebidennnn69” as containing child sexual abuse. Investigators traced the account to May's home IP address and mobile device, discovering 220 different files involving toddlers and young children, the U.S. District Attorney's Office for the District of South Carolina announced at the time.

May was indicted on ten counts of distributing child sexual abuse material in June, and has been in jail since after a judge denied him bail. He finally resigned from his seat in the state House of Representatives in August, though he did not acknowledge the charges against him, only writing that “it is in the best interests of my family and constituents to resign immediately.”

May, who does not have a law degree, has been acting as his own attorney. He was in the middle of his third term after first being elected in 2020. He has a wife and two young children.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence, the National Sexual Assault Hotline is available 24/7 with free and confidential services. If you or someone you know has experienced trafficking, or if you suspect someone is a victim of trafficking, the National Human Trafficking Hotline is also available at 1-888-373-7888, toll-free and 24/7. For cases involving minors, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is available 24/7 at 1-800-843-5678. More resources are available here.

From Your Site Articles
CrimeYahoo FeedRepublican PartyNewsPolitics
child pornographychild sexual abusechild sexual abuse materialdistrict of south carolinafederal chargesgophouse of representativeskiknational center for missing and exploited childrenrepublican partyrepublicanssouth carolinastate house of representativesstate representativeu.s. district attorneycrime
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
The Advocate TV show now on Scripps News network

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

​Charlie Kirk
Politics

Charlie Kirk DID say stoning gay people was the 'perfect law' — and these other heinous quotes

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. Her first cover story, "Meet the young transgender teens changing America and the world," has been nominated for Outstanding Print Article at the 36th GLAAD Media Awards. In her free time, Ryan likes watching the New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. Her first cover story, "Meet the young transgender teens changing America and the world," has been nominated for Outstanding Print Article at the 36th GLAAD Media Awards. In her free time, Ryan likes watching the New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio