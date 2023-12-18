Scroll To Top
Crime

Pennsylvania Woman Charged With Hiring Arsonist to Burn Down Estranged Wife's Home

Heather Dibert Pennsylvania 39 felony charges Arson
Images: Bedford County Prison; Shutterstock

Heather Dibert of Pennsylvania is facing 39 felony and misdemeanor charges, including conspiracy to commit murder, and the man she hired is charged with attempted criminal homicide.

trudestress

A Pennsylvania woman is charged with multiple crimes in an alleged scheme to burn down the house where her estranged wife was staying and kill everyone in the home, as is the man she is accused of hiring to carry out the plan.

Heather Ann Dibert, 43, of Duncansville, is charged with 32 felonies and seven misdemeanors, TV station WTAJ reports. The Pennsylvania State Police filed a criminal complaint against her last Wednesday, saying she hired Zachery Sellers, 34, of Lewistown, to set fire to the home in Napier Township. She gave him money and drugs, police say.

The house was set on fire just after midnight October 28, but the fire was extinguished quickly and damage was minimal.

The charges against Dibert include conspiracy to commit aggravated arson and conspiracy to commit murder. Police say that when Sellers told her there were other people living in the house with her estranged wife, including children, she said, “Kill ’em all.” Sellers is facing 32 charges, including attempted criminal homicide. Dibert and Sellers are both in jail, with bail for each set at $1 million.

Dibert’s wife, whose name has not been made public, was removed from their home in mid-October after the wife’s father sent police to conduct a welfare check, Pennsylvania’s Bedford Gazette reports. Police say Dibert had frequently threatened to harm her wife, and many of the threats involved some action by Sellers. During the welfare check, Dibert threatened to kill her wife’s father, and police in East Freedom, Pa., charged her with making terroristic threats, the paper reports. The wife moved in with her parents, and there were also three minor children in the home.

The state police responded to the report of a fire at the parents’ home about 12:30 a.m. October 18. Someone had used a fire extinguisher to put out the flames, and police found a Molotov cocktail near plastic toys that had started to melt. “Police said accidental ignition sources were ruled out and that ‘the fire was incendiary and was ignited under circumstances in which a person knows it should not be ignited,’” according to the Gazette.

Police connected Dibert and Sellers to the fire through cell phone records. They say Dibert was trying to set up an alibi by going to a strip club in West Virginia the night of the fire, but cell phone records showed she was near the Napier Township home before continuing on to West Virginia. Sellers’s phone records showed he was in the area as well, police say.

Preliminary hearings for Dibert and Sellers are set for Wednesday.

Pictured: Heather Dibert

From Your Site Articles
CrimeYahoo FeedPennsylvania
pennsylvaniaarsonheather dibertzachery sellersdomestic violence
trudestress
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreAdvocate Magazine - Gio Benitez

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023
Travel
Badge
gallery

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023

Bret LaBelle and Chris Stanley
People
Badge
gallery

​27-Year Age Gap Is No Match for Love Say Chris Stanley & Bret LaBelle

Jake Foy, Donia Kash, and Luke Macfarlane
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

9 LGBTQ+ Hallmark Stars You Should Know

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Red, White, & Royal Blue Trailer screengrab of the two leads
film
Badge
gallery

Red, White, & Royal Blue’s Steamy, Sexy, & Adorable Trailer Is Finally Here

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Latest Stories

Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring, The Advocate's copy chief, has spent much of her journalistic career covering the LGBT movement. When she's not fielding questions about grammar, spelling, and LGBT history, she's sharing movie trivia or classic rock lyrics.
Trudy Ring, The Advocate's copy chief, has spent much of her journalistic career covering the LGBT movement. When she's not fielding questions about grammar, spelling, and LGBT history, she's sharing movie trivia or classic rock lyrics.
Read Full Bio