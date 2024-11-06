alert

Recap: Election Day 2024 coverage of LGBTQ+ issues

Election

Emily Randall makes history as first LGBTQ+ Latina in Congress

Emily Randall and constituents excited congressional primary win
Courtesy Emily Randall for Congress
Queer Democrat Emily Randall ‘excited’ about Washington congressional primary victory

Randall, a lesbian, captured a U.S. House seat in Washington State's Sixth Congressional District.

Emily Randall has been elected as the first out LGBTQ+ person to represent Washington State in Congress, and also the first LGBTQ+ Latina in that body.

Randall, a lesbian who’s currently a state senator, won a U.S. House seat Washington’s Sixth Congressional District, which is in a coastal area west of Seattle. The incumbent, Democrat Derek Kilmer, did not seek reelection. Randall beat Republican Drew MacEwen in the heavily Democratic district.

Randall had 57.3 percent of the vote as of Tuesday night, while MacEwen, also currently a state senator, had 42.6 percent, about 43,000 votes less than Randall, the Kitsap Sun reports.

"We did more than win this election: we made history," Randall said in a statement. "Together, we shattered three glass ceilings. When I take office in January, I will become the first congresswoman and first person of color to hold this seat, the first openly LGBTQ person to represent Washington State in Congress, and the first ever queer Latina member of Congress."

Randall also thanked Kilmer and his predecessor, Norm Dicks, and her wife, Alison, the Sun notes.

“As an out lesbian Latina, I will rest better at night knowing that Emily Randall will be fighting for LGBTQ+ equality, racial justice, immigration reform and reproductive freedom in Congress,” said a statement from Janelle Perez, executive director of LPAC, which had endorsed Randall. “Like me, she lives at the intersection of being a LGBTQ+ Latina woman, and understands the issues that we face every day. I also know she is inspiring countless Latina girls, like my own daughters, who will know that they too can grow up to be in Congress.”

Randall also had the endorsement of the LGBTQ+ Victory Fund, Equality PAC, Planned Parenthood Action Fund, and many other progressive groups, including environmental and labor organizations.


Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
