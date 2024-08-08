Scroll To Top
Emily Randall poised to be first lesbian Latina in Congress after Washington primary win

Emily Randall pictured middle while campaigning poised to be first lesbian Latina in Congress after Washington primary win
Courtesy Emily Randall for Congress

She emerged victorious after Tuesday’s jungle primary in Washington.

Cwnewser

In a groundbreaking victory for LGBTQ+ representation,Washington state Sen. Emily Randall, aDemocrat, has won the primary election for Washington’s 6th Congressional District. Accordingto results published by Washington’s secretary of state, Randall garnered 33.28 percent of the vote and will advance to the general election in November. If elected, she would become the firstLGBTQ+ Latina in Congress and the first out person to represent Washington at the federal level.

Randall’s victory in the primary, with 37,441 votes, places her ahead of Republican Drew MacEwen, who secured 30.49 percent of the vote. The two will face off in the general election, a contest Randall enters with strong support and momentum.

“Today, the voters of Washington’s 6th Congressional District made clear that Emily Randall is exactly the kind of leader they want to represent them in Congress: a tireless advocate with deep roots in her community,” Janelle Perez, executive director of LPAC, said in a statement. “This primary victory is a significant step toward Emily making history as the first LGBTQ Latina elected to the U.S. Congress; as alesbian Latina with two young daughters, I know how impactful this representation will be for millions of members of our community. Emily’s victory today gives us hope for the future of our country and LPAC is proud to have supported her from Day 1.”

Related: Emily Randall looks to be the first LGBTQ+ Latina in Congress. Today she faces her primary

Equality PAC also celebrated Randall’s primary win, highlighting the organization’s extensive campaign support. “Emily Randall’s campaign for this seat started from the ground up, and Equality PAC was proud to jump in early and throw our support behind her grassroots effort,” said Equality PAC Co-Chairs U.S. Rep. Mark Takano ofCalifornia andNew York U.S. Rep. Ritchie Torres. “Throughout this difficult primary campaign, Equality PAC invested over $700,000 to ensure that Emily would advance to the November general election. Through her tenacity, determination, strength, and with the help of Equality PAC’s supporters, Emily’s campaign never lost momentum. And when elected in November, we will add a new voice to the Equality Caucus that will help us defend LGBTQ rights and freedoms as a part of our new Pro-Equality Majority in the House.”

A robust legislative record and endorsements from influential figures and organizations have marked Randall’s campaign. Since her election to the Washington State Senate in 2018, Randall has been a staunch advocate for reproductive rights, higher education access, and LGBTQ+ issues. She has sponsored or co-sponsored about 200 bills, with significant achievements in expanding abortion access and creating comprehensive financial aid programs for college students.

Randall and MacEwen will compete in the general election in November in a district with a Democratic lean.

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
