Trump’s insults and bigotry against Harris backfire — big-time

Donald Trump is revolting, but we’ve known that for years. What he did today in front of the National Black Journalists Association was sickening. And the even more grotesque part is that saying that Vice President Kamala Harris “happened to turn Black,” was pre-planned.

In fact, it was the only reason he agreed to be questioned in front of a group that for all intents and purposes disdains him and his racist record and comments. Trump wanted to start a conversation about whether Harris was really Black — in the same vain that he tried to insinuate that Barack Obama wasn’t born in the United States.

He also mispronounced her name on purpose, because he thinks that conveys that her name isn’t normal, like…well, J.D. or JD .

Trump’s insidious tricks, insults undercutting someone’s identity, and his sinister games with the media — getting them to follow the new, bright shiny verbal slash, are worn out, old like him, and utterly useless. I am convinced that, at election time, Americans will show Trump just how much they have had it with his vicious insults.

We all know that once President Joe Biden handed the reins to Harris, Trump had nothing constructive to say about Harris except that she was “dumb.” In that one short social post with the words “dumb as a rock,” Trump started hinting at his losing campaign strategy against Harris. The Second Gentleman, Doug Emhoff, was asked what he thought about that attack on his wife. He responded , “That’s all he’s got?”

Exactly!

And yesterday, in Atlanta, Harris had a message for Trump and all his verbal onslaughts: “If you’ve got something to say, say it to my face.”

We all know that Trump did not want Biden to leave the race. He was easy pickings for Trump. The electorate consistently said that the president was too old, and so all Trump had to do was validate that with hypocritical an onslaught of social posts calling Biden “old,” “feeble,” and any other aged adjective that could have easily been used to describe the 78-year-old Trump.

When Biden left the race, it left Trump without his singular campaign strategy — attack his opponent as old. Now, he and the rest of his ilk seem to be throwing the proverbial spaghetti against the wall on how to attack Harris.

With the unclever Trump trying, “dumb as a rock,” and yesterday, another old worn out jerk, Republican U.S. Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana called Harris a “ding-dong .” Even Fox host Neil Cavuto wasn’t having it.

Republican members of Congress including Reps. Harriet Hageman of Wyoming and Tim Burchett of Tennessee have been screaming that Harris is a “ DEI” hire . When Trump was asked that question by ABC’s Rachel Scott today, he tried to turn it around by asking Scott to define what DEI was. I think he has no idea what it is, to be honest. He hasn’t the foggiest idea what DEI is because MAGA is lily white.

The DEI and “dumb” labels are such a loser that even Kevin McCarthy, who I once labeled as “ the idiot of the House ” said that Republicans using that label to describe Harris was “stupid .” How many iterations of “dumb” have I used so far?

Accusing Harris of being dumb — she is the antithesis — is rich from a guy who’s been called a “moron” and “idiot” more times than he can count. Just asking anyone who served on his White House team or as a cabinet secretary.

We already knew that he’d go back to his childish name-calling, spewing insults, and personal attacks. He hides behind these tactics because he understands little about the functioning of government, its programs, laws, and policies; thus, he’s unable to carry on a conversation about such weighty matters.

What else has he got? He’s been boondoggled and befuddled by women and Black prosecutors, i.e. Letitia James , Roberta Kaplan , Fani Willis, and Alvin Bragg. Now, he’s got to face a Black woman prosecutor in the biggest fight of his life. And early indications are that Harris scares the bejesus out of him.

Vice President Harris has been pitch-perfect on the campaign trail so far, and I have a feeling she’ll find a way to humiliate Trump further by explaining perfectly when she realized she “happened to be Black.” I can’t wait to hear what she has to say.

She’ll rise above, and people will rise with her. They’re tired of the divisiveness Trump sows with his insults, sexism, racism, and bigotry.

Voices is dedicated to featuring a wide range of inspiring personal stories and impactful opinions from the LGBTQ+ community and its allies. Visit Advocate.com/submit to learn more about submission guidelines. Views expressed in Voices stories are those of the guest writers, columnists, and editors, and do not directly represent the views of The Advocate or our parent company, equalpride.