Watch Brandi Carlile perform new song 'That’s Why We Love Nature' on 'Sesame Street'

Forget about the Grammys — Brandi Carlile just received the honest honor a musician can possibly earn.
The out singer appeared on the most recent episode of children's entertainment program Sesame Street to perform a new song, “That’s Why We Love Nature." She also added two new members to her lineup for the show: beloved characters Big Bird and Snuffleupagus.
Related: 21 must-see Brandi Carlile collabs that will change your life
The song begins with Carlile teaching the characters what nature is, stating: "Nature is all around us, it's everything in the world that's not made by people." She then dives into song, with the lyrics of the chorus repeating the theme: "It’s in our nature to love nature."
Carlile brought her young daughter, Evangeline, to the taping of the show, and even had her pose for a picture with character Oscar the Grouch. Carlile joked in an Instagram post that she "finally did something that impresses Evangeline."
"What it took to convince her to do that ... and THEN to let me post it lol," she wrote.
The singer married her wife, Catherine Shepherd, in 2012. The couple have two daughters together: 9-year-old Evangeline and 5-year-old Elijah. With her wife, Carlile recently produced and recorded a rendition of the Indigo Girls’ “Closer To Fine," which was featured on Barbie The Album (Best Weekend Ever Edition).
Carlile is an 11-time Grammy winner, and most recently won two awards at the 66th ceremony for Best Americana Performance (“Dear Insecurity” with Brandy Clark) and Best Folk Album (as a producer for Joni Mitchell’s At Newport).
The musician will be performing at her second annual “Mothership Weekend” will take place in Miramar Beach, Fla., from May 10 to 12, and feature performances from herself, Bonnie Raitt, and Sara Bareilles among others.
Watch Carlile's full performance on Sesame Street below.