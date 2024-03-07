Watch Brandi Carlile perform new song 'That’s Why We Love Nature' on 'Sesame Street'

Forget about the Grammys — Brandi Carlile just received the honest honor a musician can possibly earn.

The out singer appeared on the most recent episode of children's entertainment program Sesame Street to perform a new song, “That’s Why We Love Nature." She also added two new members to her lineup for the show: beloved characters Big Bird and Snuffleupagus.

The song begins with Carlile teaching the characters what nature is, stating: "Nature is all around us, it's everything in the world that's not made by people." She then dives into song, with the lyrics of the chorus repeating the theme: "It’s in our nature to love nature."

See on Instagram Carlile brought her young daughter, Evangeline, to the taping of the show, and even had her pose for a picture with character Oscar the Grouch. Carlile joked in an Instagram post that she "finally did something that impresses Evangeline." "What it took to convince her to do that ... and THEN to let me post it lol," she wrote.

