Music

Watch Brandi Carlile perform new song 'That’s Why We Love Nature' on 'Sesame Street'

Brandi Carlile Sesame Street Big Bird Snuffleupagus
ZACH HYMAN/SESAME WORKSHOP/MAX

Brandi Carlile and Sesame Street is an unexpectedly perfect combination.

Forget about the Grammys — Brandi Carlile just received the honest honor a musician can possibly earn.

The out singer appeared on the most recent episode of children's entertainment program Sesame Street to perform a new song, “That’s Why We Love Nature." She also added two new members to her lineup for the show: beloved characters Big Bird and Snuffleupagus.

The song begins with Carlile teaching the characters what nature is, stating: "Nature is all around us, it's everything in the world that's not made by people." She then dives into song, with the lyrics of the chorus repeating the theme: "It’s in our nature to love nature."

Carlile brought her young daughter, Evangeline, to the taping of the show, and even had her pose for a picture with character Oscar the Grouch. Carlile joked in an Instagram post that she "finally did something that impresses Evangeline."

"What it took to convince her to do that ... and THEN to let me post it lol," she wrote.

The singer married her wife, Catherine Shepherd, in 2012. The couple have two daughters together: 9-year-old Evangeline and 5-year-old Elijah. With her wife, Carlile recently produced and recorded a rendition of the Indigo Girls’ “Closer To Fine," which was featured on Barbie The Album (Best Weekend Ever Edition).

Carlile is an 11-time Grammy winner, and most recently won two awards at the 66th ceremony for Best Americana Performance (“Dear Insecurity” with Brandy Clark) and Best Folk Album (as a producer for Joni Mitchell’s At Newport).

The musician will be performing at her second annual “Mothership Weekend” will take place in Miramar Beach, Fla., from May 10 to 12, and feature performances from herself, Bonnie Raitt, and Sara Bareilles among others.

Watch Carlile's full performance on Sesame Street below.

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a staff writer at the Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel 'Someone Else's Stars', and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
