Scroll To Top
News

Marking the 30th Anniversary of LGBTQ+ Inclusion in an Iconic Black Chicago Parade

FIRST BLACK OPENLY LGBTQIA CONTINGENT MARCH 1993 CHICAGO BUD BILLIKEN PARADE
Image: Tracy Baim/Outlines/Windy City Times

An event Sunday in Chicago will celebrate the anniversary of when an LGBTQ+ contingent first marched in the Bud Billiken Parade.

The first time that an LGBTQ+ contingent marched in Chicago’s Bud Billiken Parade, an iconic annual event in the city’s Black community, will be celebrated with a film screening, panel discussion, and reception this Sunday.

The documentary Why We Marched: Black LGBTQs & the 1993 Bud Billiken Parade, marking the 30th anniversary of the LGBTQ+ group’s entry into the parade, will be shown at the free event, which runs from 4 to 8 p.m. at Affinity Community Services.

The parade, organized by the charitable arm of The Chicago Defender, a newspaper serving the city’s Black population, has been held every summer since 1929 on Chicago’s heavily Black south side. It is named for a mascot created by the paper for its children’s clubs; the mascot represents a protector of children. Since its inception, the Bud Billiken Parade "has united African-Americans throughout the city of Chicago in music, dance, food, and laughter," the paper's website says. "It’s one of the only spaces where we can openly and emphatically praise the historic roots that plant us into the South Side of Chicago."

In 1993, the Ad Hoc Committee of Proud Black Lesbians and Gays applied to march in the parade and was turned down; the official reason given was that the parade didn’t have room for the contingent. But the committee filed an identical application that didn’t use the words “gays” or “lesbians,” and it was accepted. The group then filed a complaint against Chicago Defender Charities with the city’s Commission on Human Relations, alleging discrimination based on sexual orientation, and after a very public fight, the Ad Hoc Committee won a place in the parade. It was a significant victory for representation and inclusion; there were few LGBTQ+ groups in Chicago’s Black neighborhoods, and those in other areas were dominated by whites.

Chicago filmmaker Magdiel Carmona interviewed several of the 1993 parade participants for his documentary. “Working on this and learning about the parade has given me a lot of strength the last couple of months,” he said in a press release. “It’s fortifying because it reminds me that very incredible people cared enough about our community today that they were willing to face some very difficult challenges back then. It’s important to preserve these stories in as many ways as we can, because that creates history and that history creates language and that language becomes our culture.”

Affinity, the Black LGBTQ+ social justice group hosting the event, “is a direct result of that amazing group of folx that marched in 1993,” Executive Director Latonya Maley said in a press release. “We are proud to host our community for a long-overdue celebration.”

The event will begin with a reception and refreshments at 4 p.m., and the film will screen at 5 p.m. A panel discussion, a Q&A, and a call to action will follow. Jano Layne, who originally proposed the idea of an LGBTQ+ contingent, will be one of the 1993 contingent members participating in the panel discussion. Layne will be joined by fellow marchers Karen Hutt, Robert Schultz III, and Lisa Marie Pickens. “It’s time that we celebrate this often-overlooked historic moment in Chicago history when a group of Black openly LGBTQIA+ folks fought to take our rightful place in our community’s largest parade,” Layne said. Jayy Jayy, Lil Tree, and Ermalshara, representing the younger generation of Black LGBTQ+ advocates, will discuss how the Ad Hoc Committee’s action affected their lives and also talk about the current state of Black LGBTQ+ activism.

Sponsors of the event are the 30th Anniversary Ad Hoc Committee of Proud Black Lesbians and Gays, Affinity, Arise Consulting, Carmona Producxions, PrideIndex.com, and Radical Healing Lab.

Although the event is free, reservations are recommended; RSVP at Eventbrite.com. It will be livestreamed on Affinity’s Facebook page for those who can’t attend in person. Affinity is located at 2850 S. Wabash Ave., #108 (rear entrance), in Chicago. Free on-site parking is available.

From Your Site Articles
NewsYahoo FeedIllinois
chicagoafrican americansfilmbud billiken paradead hoc committee of proud black lesbians and gays
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

COMING UP SOON ON THE ADVOCATE CHANNEL:

Watch the untold LGBTQ+ stories of NEW HOPE, PA!

Five short documentaries that capture the diversity & rich history of its deeply rooted LGBTQ+ community.


Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Magazine - Gio BenitezAdvocate Channel - Queer Cuts

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023
Travel
Badge
gallery

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023

Bret LaBelle and Chris Stanley
People
Badge
gallery

​27-Year Age Gap Is No Match for Love Say Chris Stanley & Bret LaBelle

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Red, White, & Royal Blue Trailer screengrab of the two leads
film
Badge
gallery

Red, White, & Royal Blue’s Steamy, Sexy, & Adorable Trailer Is Finally Here

Jake Foy, Donia Kash, and Luke Macfarlane
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

9 LGBTQ+ Hallmark Stars You Should Know

Jake Daniels
People
Badge
gallery

Gay Soccer Star Jake Daniels, 18, Shares About His Partner, 46

63 Photos of Kamala Harris's 2023 Pride Month Celebration
Pride
Badge
gallery

63 Photos of Kamala Harris's 2023 Pride Month Celebration

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Men in Love
Photography
Badge
gallery

13 Historic Photos of Men in Love, 1850s to 1950s

Man with hate symbols on his vest
News

KKK Members in Kentucky Pull Gun on LGBTQ+ Activists — Police Let Them Go

Latest Stories