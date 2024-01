In a striking display of one Florida community’s commitment to diversity and inclusivity, Broward County invested $800,000 to craft an elaborate parade float for the prestigious Tournament of Roses in Pasadena, Calif. The float, which made its grand appearance on New Year’s Day, was a spectacle of beauty and a bold statement against the backdrop of Florida's state government and its anti-LGBTQ+ laws and policies.



Themed “Everyone Under the Sun,” the float featured a dazzling replica of the Seminole Guitar Hotel, intricately designed alligators, manatees, a yacht, and the iconic Fort Lauderdale sea wall — all artistically crafted from an array of flowers and organic materials, South Florida’s public radio station WLRN reports.

The float’s design was more than just an aesthetic choice; it reflected the county’s rich natural heritage and a nod to its vibrant cultural landscape.

With its lifeguard stand adorned with the LGBTQ+ Pride flag and organic representations of local flora and fauna, the float served as a visual manifesto of the county’s commitment to inclusivity. This was not just a fun display but a strategic effort by Broward County to promote itself as something more than Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis's anti-LGBTQ+ platform.

The float showcased local talents and icons as well. The Florida Panther’s mascot, Stanley, Miss Florida Seminole Thomlynn Billie, and Broward County artist Alexander Star, who performed an original song, were part of this moving exhibit.

The initiative, led by Visit Lauderdale, the county’s tourism marketing organization, was a response to the increasing challenges faced by the region in attracting tourists and conventions, according to WLRN. In the previous year, Broward County experienced significant setbacks, with 18 conferences withdrawing their bookings, primarily due to the state’s controversial policies, including the “don’t say gay” law and restrictions on reproductive rights.

Stacy Ritter, president and CEO of Visit Lauderdale, emphasized the float’s significance.

“It was everything that we wanted it to be, showing Broward County as a welcoming and inclusive destination, a stark contrast to what you might read about Florida,” she told the radio station.

The campaign also aimed to counteract the travel advisory issued by Equality Florida, which warned of potential risks to the LGBTQ+ community and others due to the state’s hostile legislative environment. Gina Duncan, strategic partnerships manager with Equality Florida, praised the float as “beautiful, powerful, timely, and inclusive,” underscoring that it represented the “real Florida” and the organizer's dedication to inclusivity and diversity.

The parade also featured notable local figures, including Broward County Public Schools principal of the year Marie Hautigan and Stuart Milk, executive chair and co-founder of the Harvey Milk Foundation and nephew of Harvey Milk, one of the nation’s first openly gay elected officials and an icon of LGBTQ+ history.