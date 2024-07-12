Scroll To Top
News

Cameroon president's daughter Brenda Biya faces backlash from family after coming out

Brenda Biya daughter of Cameroon president Paul Biya with girlfriend Brazilian model Layyons Valenca
instagram @kingnastyy
Cameroon president's daughter comes out, reveals relationship with Brazilian model

Biya said her mother and brother have both urged her to delete the recent Instagram post revealing her relationship with a Brazilian model.

Even the daughter of Cameroon's president may not be shielded from the nation's harsh anti-LGBTQ+ laws.

Brenda Biya, whose father is Paul Biya, came out last week in an Instagram post that revealed her relationship with Brazilian model Layyons Valença. Biya posted a photo of the two kissing, writing in the caption: “PS: I’m crazy about you & I want the world to know.”

Cameroon prohibits consensual same-sex relationships, carrying a sentence of up to five years in prison and a fine. Biya has since revealed the extent of the backlash she received for her post, some of which came from her own family.

Biya told France's Le Parisien that her brother was the first to contact her after she posted the photo, angry at her for publishing it without warning the family. She then received a call from her mother, First Lady Chantal Biya, who told her to delete the post.

“Since then, it’s been silence,” she said.

Biya also said that her family was not aware she had been in a relationship with Valença for eight months, despite bringing her to the country to visit three times.

Cameroon's Penal Code 2016 criminalizes consensual same-sex activity, not LGBTQ+ identity, therefore "arrests of people on the basis of perceived identity are unlawful," according to Human Rights Watch. However, this has not stopped law enforcement from targeting and arresting members of the LGBTQ+ community, as there are several reports of mass arrests, arbitrary detention, and torture and violence being used against queer people in the nation.

HRW also noted a spike in anti-LGBTQ+ hate crimes in recent years due to the political landscape, including incidents of assault, harassment, threats, extortion, torture, and murder. Law enforcement often fails to investigate or prosecute such crimes, and instead "arrest and detain those who report [them]," HRW said.

Biya added that she "can lose a lot" by coming out due to the country's law, which she said is “unfair."

"I hope that my story will change it," she continued. “Coming out is an opportunity to send a strong message. ... There are plenty of people in the same situation as me who suffer because of who they are. If I can give them hope, help them feel less alone, if I can send love, I am happy.”

From Your Site Articles
NewsLawYahoo FeedComing OutAfricaWorld
anti-lgbtq+ lawslgbtq+ relationshipsafricabrenda biyacameroonchantal biyacoming outcriminalizationlayyons valençapaul biyaarts & entertainment
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

13 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

Photo Gallery Sexy Gay Men Elksa Glasgow Scotland
Photography

21+ steamy photos of Scotland’s finest gay men in Elska Glasgow

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell trans man George Schappell
Obituaries

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell and trans man George Schappell dead at 62

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a staff writer at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a staff writer at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio