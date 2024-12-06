Scroll To Top
News

A New York judge refused to marry a lesbian couple. The community wants her to resign

A New York judge refused to marry a lesbian couple. The community wants her to resign.
Shutterstock

Felicia Pitts-Davis is being investigated by the state Commission of Judicial Conduct for refusing to marry a lesbian couple despite marrying a straight couple moments before.

Support The Advocate
LGBTQ+ stories are more important than ever. Join us in fighting for our future. Support our journalism.
One-timeMonthly

A city court judge in Syracuse, New York is facing investigation and calls to resign after she refused to marry a lesbian couple.

Felicia Pitts-Davis is being investigated by the state Commission of Judicial Conduct for refusing to marry the two young women, Shawntay and Nicorra Davis (no relation), despite marrying a straight couple moments before. The women told local outlet CNY Central that the judge left the courtroom on Nov. 16 when she saw the two of them were her next wedding.

"All of a sudden she looked at us, she just swished her hair and walked away like she was disgusted or something, and I noticed it and was like, 'What’s going on?' Then another judge came in," Shawntay said.

City court judge Mary Anne Doherty, who is LGBTQ+, then officiated the couple's wedding. Pitts-Davis allegedly told Doherty that she could not marry the couple, as it went against her religious beliefs, according to Syracuse.com.

An investigation against Pitts-Davis has since been launched, as court spokesperson Al Baker told the outlet: “We are aware of the allegation and have referred the matter to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct," further explaining that "discrimination of any kind is not tolerated by the UCS. Under New York Law, Judges are authorized, but not obligated, to perform marriages. Judges who choose to perform marriages may not unlawfully discriminate when deciding which couples they will marry.”

Pitts-Davis, who was elected to a 10-year term in 2020, has since faced multiple calls to resign. Syracuse City Auditor Alexander Marion, who is also LGBTQ+, said in a statement that he was "deeply disturbed" to learn of the allegations, and urged the judge to "step down so all the people of our community can be assured they receive equal treatment under the law."

"If she does not, the Office of Court Administration should promptly suspend her from the bench," he concluded.

New York's Marriage Equality Act of 2011 guarantees marriage equality under state law. Voters also solidified into law the Equal Rights Amendment, which codifies protections for LGBTQ+ people against discrimination in the state constitution, in a November referendum.

A petition from LGBTQ+ organization CNY Pride has also garnered nearly 1,300 signatures, calling on Pitts-Davis to "swiftly resign her position so it can be filled by someone who actually believes in the fair and impartial application of New York law."

"Judge Pitts Davis violated her judicial oath and disgraced the fundamental tenets of her elected position," the petition reads. "The LGBTQ+ community and its allies in Central New York deserve far better from the judicial system than this biased and unethical judge."

Shawntay and Nicorra continued to say that they did not think much of the change at the time, and instead chose to focus on their special day, though Nicorra added that "it’s been frustrating ever since then, because here we are thinking, something happened or maybe she’ll just marry us, but all along she didn’t want to marry us because we’re lesbians, and that’s frustrating."

The two still aren't letting the incident put a damper on their future, as Shawntay urged: “Be comfortable in who you are. Never let anyone dictate how your life should be. Love who you love."

From Your Site Articles
NewsLawWomenHomophobiaReligionLesbianMarriage EqualityYahoo FeedNew YorkPolitics
al bakercny pridecommission of judicial conductfelicia pitts-davishomophobiainvestigationlesbian couplelesbian weddingmarriage equalitynew yorknicorra davisoffice of court administrationpetitionreligious beliefsresignationshawntay davissyracusenews
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
The Advocates with Sonia BaghdadyOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

Earl Holliman
Arts & Entertainment

Gay actor Earl Holliman, star of 'Police Woman,' 'Twilight Zone,' and more, dies at 96

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

18 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

True
progress pride LGBTQ rainbow flag
Politics
Badge
gallery

These are the 5 states with the smallest amount of LGBTQ+ people

True
Trump ally Laura Loomer demands Lindsey Graham come out of the closet as gay
Politics

Trump ally Laura Loomer goes after Lindsey Graham: ‘We all know you’re gay’

photo gallery Exclusive First Look Images: Folsom East NYC kink street festival 2024
News

60 wild photos from Folsom Street East that prove New York City knows how to play

Melania Trump sunglasses american flags
Politics

Melania Trump cashed six-figure check to speak to gay Republicans at Mar-a-Lago

JD Vance republican hypocrite who previously dressed in drag pictured with red lipstick and colorful wigs
Election

While Trump's campaign remains mum on photo appearing to show JD Vance in drag, the internet has thoughts

True

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio